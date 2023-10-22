Title: “Green Silk Road: China’s Green Development Achievements Shared with the World”

Title: Painting the Future Together: “Green Silk Road” Allows the World to Share China‘s Green Development Achievements

Beijing, October 21 – China‘s commitment to green development along the Belt and Road Initiative is gaining momentum, as showcased by the recent departure of the China-Europe Railway Express (Xi’an-Tashkent) Shaanxi-Uzbekistan Economic and Trade Cooperation LONGi Green Energy Photovoltaic Module Export Special Train from Xi’an International Port Station.

Uzbekistan, with its more than 300 sunny days a year, presents the perfect setting for solar energy utilization. Durbek Otayonov, a resident of Uzbekistan, expressed his joy at the installation of photovoltaic panels that can provide clean energy to over 8 million households in his country. He attributed his confidence in the green transformation of his hometown to the “steel camels” – the China-Uzbekistan freight trains.

The announcement of eight actions to support high-quality joint construction of the Belt and Road Initiative at the third Belt and Road International Cooperation Summit Forum further emphasized China‘s commitment to green development. Focusing on green infrastructure, green energy, and green transportation, China aims to deepen cooperation in these areas and increase support for the “Belt and Road” Green Development International Alliance.

China has been actively promoting the export of green energy technologies and products, such as hydropower, wind energy, solar energy, and geothermal energy. This has led to the construction of hydropower stations, wind power stations, and photovoltaic power stations, helping countries achieve their dreams of green and low-carbon development.

Experts predict that by 2050, renewable energy will account for half of the world‘s total power generation, with China leading the way. The investment and cooperation facilitated by the Green Silk Road are expected to accelerate the global clean energy industry’s development and contribute to sustainable development and climate adaptability worldwide.

China‘s commitment to green development extends to the transportation sector as well. With carbon neutrality as its goal, China aims to peak carbon dioxide emissions before 2030. The popularity of Chinese new energy vehicles in Asian and European countries is evidence of this commitment. General Manager Yuan Xiaojun of Xi’an Free Trade Port Construction and Operation Co., Ltd., observed the shift from traditional machinery to green products like new energy vehicles in the goods exported by the China-Europe trains.

China‘s efforts in promoting green development through the Belt and Road Initiative have garnered international recognition. Marcelo dos Santos, senior executive officer of the Development Bank of Latin America, praised China‘s role in helping other countries strengthen their ties and embark on the path of sustainable development.

The future of the Belt and Road countries looks promising, with more green projects expected to unfold, paving the way for sustainable development and a cleaner world.

Sources: Xinhuanet

Share this: Facebook

X

