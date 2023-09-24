Title: “iPhone 15 Series Soars in Popularity Despite Huawei’s Upcoming Mate 60 Launch”

Title: iPhone 15 Series Enjoys Massive Popularity in China Amidst Huawei’s New Mate 60 Release

Date: September 23, 2023

Author: Xie Bohu

Beijing, China – The iPhone 15 series, officially launched in China on September 22, has skyrocketed in popularity, disregarding Beijing’s ban on civil servants using iPhones in the workplace. This unexpected surge in demand comes as Huawei promotes its new Mate 60 mobile phone as the technological frontrunner.

China witnessed an overwhelming response to the iPhone 15’s release day, with consumers lining up outside stores even before opening hours. The popularity continued to escalate over the weekend holiday, surpassing that of Huawei’s offerings.

At the Apple store in Wangfujing, Beijing, the premises were flooded with eager customers by noon on the launch day. The store layout allowed consumers to try the iPhone 15 series, with large tables showcasing the latest models. The first weekend of sales attracted customers from all demographics, including young, middle-aged, and elderly individuals. On the second floor, the pick-up area witnessed long queues since noon as shoppers eagerly awaited their purchases.

Sales data indicate that the Pro series of the iPhone 15 is in high demand. The Pro Max version, in particular, has experienced overwhelming popularity, with the earliest delivery expected as late as November 14th for new orders.

Apple CEO Tim Cook joined in on the excitement by sharing the grand occasion on Chinese social media platform, Weibo. Emphasizing the indispensability of the iPhone 15 series, new Apple Watch, and new AirPods, Cook celebrated their launch in China.

The release of the iPhone 15 series in China adds fuel to the ongoing technology war between China and the United States. The timing of Huawei’s new Mate 60 series release coincided with US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo’s visit to China, creating a buzz across online platforms. Social media platforms in China were inundated with slogans supporting Huawei’s “far ahead” and “Huawei is king” claims.

One of the most anticipated aspects of Huawei’s autumn new product launch event on September 25, coinciding with the two-year mark since Huawei Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou’s return to China, is whether Huawei has technologically surpassed the “stuck” blockade imposed by the United States. The conference is expected to unveil the technical specifications of the new mobile phones, drawing significant attention from tech enthusiasts.

As the battle for technological dominance between China and the United States unfolds, the iPhone 15’s overwhelming popularity in China highlights the significance of Apple’s newest offering in the country’s tech market.

Editor: Tang Jie

