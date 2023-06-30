Title: Leyard’s Spatial Computing: Empowering Thousands of Industries through Virtual Motion

Beijing-based company, Virtual Dynamic Technology Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Leyard, has recently released its capabilities and development strategy in the field of spatial computing. According to Liu Yaodong, CMO of Leyard Group and CEO of Virtual Dynamic, spatial computing has the potential to revolutionize various industries, especially virtual reality. Spatial computing, as defined by Simon Greenwold of MIT, refers to the use of spatial data and algorithms to analyze and process spatial information.

Apple’s recent release of the Apple Vision Pro product at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference further illustrates the growing significance of spatial computing. With Apple Vision Pro, users can transform any space into a personal theater and enjoy various forms of entertainment. Liu Yaodong explains that spatial computing involves the recognition and understanding of human actions, facial expressions, and spatial information, among other things.

Since 2017, Leyard has made significant investments in the development of spatial computing technologies, such as optical computing, inertial computing, and unmarked point recognition computing. These technologies have been successfully applied in various industries, enabling users to seamlessly navigate between virtual and physical environments. Liu Yaodong emphasizes that in the era of spatial computing, concepts such as position, shape, and volume play a crucial role, and the practical application of these technologies relies on advancements in artificial intelligence, computer vision, chips, and sensors.

Moving forward, Virtual Dynamic aims to focus on spatial computing and collaborate with partners to build an ecosystem. Liu Yaodong envisions the technology being applied across thousands of industries, empowering them with the capabilities of spatial computing. He also highlights the value of data in this field, as the data on spatial positioning relationships is currently scarce, and the company’s ability to collect and analyze such data can accelerate the development of the spatial computing industry.

Liu Yaodong believes that spatial computing has immense potential for both end-users and businesses. For end-users, spatial computing offers the opportunity to enter the digital world, while for businesses, it provides a means to accurately measure and understand the relationship between the digital and physical worlds. This understanding can lead to breakthroughs in the digital realm and the generation of richer content in virtual reality.

As the parent company of Virtual Dynamic, Leyard Group, a renowned LED display company and Micro LED manufacturer, provides important support for the development of spatial computing technologies. The company’s Micro LED display products are expected to achieve a significant increase in orders in 2022. Virtual Dynamic leverages Leyard Group’s production, manufacturing, and quality management capabilities to transform them into hardware advantages in the field of spatial computing. The company has already deployed various hardware devices, including edge computing devices, wearable devices, and sensors, to support its spatial computing algorithms.

With the era of spatial computing upon us, Virtual Dynamic and Leyard Group are at the forefront of developing innovative solutions and empowering industries through the use of spatial computing technology. As spatial computing continues to evolve, the possibilities for integrating virtual and physical realities are endless, paving the way for new and exciting advancements in various sectors.

