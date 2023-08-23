Title: “Mexican Peso Regains Strength Against the US Dollar, Trend Reverses”

Mexico’s peso gains momentum against the dollar, reversing the week’s downward trend. The National Bank of Mexico has set the exchange rate at $17.0202 M.N., lower than the previous day’s $17.0477 MN. The Mexican peso’s equivalence with other foreign currencies will be determined by their price against the US dollar on the international market. The exchange rate in 2022 was significantly higher at $20.1957 MN.

Financial institutions and exchange houses have set the average exchange rate at $16.9859, with the purchase rate at $16.6315 and the sale rate at $17.3402. The US dollar has experienced a loss of -0.21% for the week, a rise of 1.7% for the month, a decrease of -0.84% for the quarter, and a depreciation of -12.4% so far this year. Under the Joe Biden administration, the dollar has fallen by -13.42%, while during Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s presidency, it has fallen by -15.46%.

For those looking to exchange dollars, the Bank of Mexico offers the best indicators with a purchase rate of $17.044 and a sale rate of $17.05. However, it is recommended to compare prices and choose the most convenient option. The dollar exchange rate is a widely consulted financial indicator worldwide due to globalization and international trade.

Check out the provided table by eldolar.info to find out which banks or financial companies offer more or less pesos per dollar. Stay updated on the exchange rate to plan traveling or purchases in US currency.

