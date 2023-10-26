Title: Strong Demand and Overseas Growth: High-End Steel Products Thrive in Global Markets

Strong Demand for High-End Steel Products and Enhanced Competitiveness of High Value-Added Steel Products in Overseas Markets

CCTV news: As one of the important industrial raw materials, steel is a “barometer” for the recovery of the manufacturing industry.

At the Jiulong Logistics Park in Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu Province, the largest steel warehousing and logistics distribution center in my country, the reporter saw that truck drivers who came to pick up and transport steel were queuing up early in the morning waiting to print steel delivery orders.

In less than 10 minutes, nearly 20 truck drivers came in and out one after another to print documents. In the park, trucks are constantly pulling out of the parking lot and heading to the warehouse to prepare for loading goods.

Jiulong Park’s land transportation of steel products mainly covers the Yangtze River Delta region. Since the third quarter, transportation volume in the region has been rising steadily.

Not only the Yangtze River Delta region, but data from the China Iron and Steel Industry Association show that in July and August, the flow of steel products to the national market was 65.3 million tons and 65.47 million tons respectively, continuing to show an upward trend. Among them, the demand for steel in North China and the central and western regions has increased the most.

Manufacturing production accelerates and demand for high-end steel is strong

Steel demand is increasing in the third quarter. As a supply-side steel company, what is the production and operation status like? What’s new?

Next to Jiulong Warehouse is Shagang Group’s production plant in Zhangjiagang. Here, the reporter saw that the equipment sent the steel plate to the heating furnace for heat treatment according to the instructions.

Liu Yaxing told reporters that heat treatment is mainly aimed at the demand for relatively high-end steel plates in infrastructure, energy, chemical industry, and shipbuilding sectors. High-grade bridge steel, the main load-bearing parts of offshore wind power towers, and low-temperature steel for shipbuilding all require heat treatment. The growth in heat treatment demand actually means that the demand for high-end steel products continues to increase. Kong Pengcheng, who has been in the steel trade for nearly 20 years, told reporters that their order volume in the second quarter increased by about 10% compared with the first quarter, and the third quarter increased by more than 20% compared with the second quarter.

According to data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, in the third quarter, my country’s shipbuilding industry’s three major indicators – shipbuilding completions, new orders, and orders on hand all ranked first in the world and continued to lead the world.

Data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers shows that new energy vehicle production has increased month by month, hitting a record high in September. Driven by this, the demand for steel in advanced manufacturing industries has increased significantly.

Data from Zhaogang.com shows that as of the end of the third quarter, the blast furnace operating rate of domestic steel plants was 78.59%, an increase of 2.23 percentage points from the end of the second quarter.

Accelerated infrastructure construction drives high value-added steel products to go overseas

While the demand for steel in the domestic manufacturing industry is rising, as my country’s steel industry relies on technological innovation to continue to promote high-end, intelligent, and green products, the competitiveness of high value-added products in overseas markets continues to increase.

At Haili Pier 9 in Shagang, the reporter saw that export transport ships were arriving one after another waiting to load goods. Staff here told reporters that new ships arrive at the port for loading almost every day.

Liu Yaxing said that due to the rapid growth of high-end steel exports, Shagang’s export volume will increase by nearly 40% year-on-year in 2023. The reporter saw at Shagang Research Institute that staff were testing and verifying the toughness, strength, and other performance indicators of new products on different instruments and equipment.

Ma Han told reporters that steel products with higher strength and lighter weight can significantly reduce energy consumption during use. Therefore, the current global steel product innovation is focused on this, and the high-end products have also brought about a significant increase in sales.

The latest data from the General Administration of Customs shows that in the third quarter, domestic steel exports were 23.653 million tons, an increase of 5.845 million tons or 32.8% compared with the same period in 2022.

