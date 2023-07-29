Title: The Central Bank Strengthens Financial Support for Technological Innovation and Establishes a Comprehensive “Stock, Loan, and Debt Protection” System

Title: China‘s Central Bank Establishes Multi-Level Support System for Technological Innovation

In recent years, China has witnessed a growing intensity and level of financial support for technological innovation. The country’s financial management department is now strengthening its top-level design to enhance the policy framework, optimize market mechanisms, and enrich financial support tools.

At a recent briefing on “Financial Support for Technological Innovation, Strengthening and Optimizing the Real Economy,” Zhang Qingsong, deputy governor of the People’s Bank of China, announced the establishment of a multi-level scientific and technological innovation financial service system. This system includes bank credit, the bond market, stock market, venture capital, insurance, and financing guarantee.

Analysts believe that this new financial support system will further support and guide the capital market to invest in early-stage and small-scale projects, encouraging financial resources to flow towards the real economy and innovation sectors.

The Ministry of Science and Technology‘s Vice Minister, Wu Zhaohui, expressed that the strength, breadth, and precision of financial support for technological innovation have significantly improved. Notably, 542 companies listed on the Science and Technology Innovation Board have a total market value of 6.72 trillion yuan, while 204 companies listed on the Beijing Stock Exchange have a market value exceeding 266.8 billion yuan.

Moreover, banks have displayed increased enthusiasm in extending loans to technology-based enterprises. The People’s Bank of China has provided 400 billion yuan of technological innovation re-loans and guided 21 national financial institutions to offer low-cost credit support for qualified high-tech enterprises. Additionally, more than 117.86 billion yuan worth of bank credit has been given to credit-point enterprises in 2022 alone.

China‘s global ranking in the innovation index has risen to 11th place, showcasing the positive impact of financial support on the country’s innovation landscape, according to Wu Zhaohui.

Significant financial investments have also been made in the field of technological innovation. By the end of June 2023, medium and long-term loans for high-tech manufacturing industries reached 2.5 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 41.5%. Direct financing through sci-tech bills and corporate bonds totaled approximately 450 billion yuan. Additionally, around 14 trillion yuan is managed in venture capital and private equity investment funds.

Feng Lin, a senior analyst at Dongfang Jincheng Research and Development Department, highlighted the role of the bond market in supporting the financing needs of sci-tech innovation. The National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors (NAFMII) introduced a hybrid sci-tech note to encourage bond investors to participate in the development of technology-based companies.

To address the financing challenges faced by technology-based enterprises, a comprehensive support system called “stock loan debt insurance” has been established. This system involves insuring investment risks associated with stocks, bonds, and loans. The government provides guarantees or risk compensation to alleviate financial institutions’ concerns on technology-based enterprises.

Moreover, Zhang Qingsong encourages insurance funds, corporate annuities, and pensions to invest in venture capital funds. The government also supports the development of long-term investment products suitable for venture capital by insurance asset management institutions and bank wealth management subsidiaries.

China aims to promote a comprehensive support system for the linkage of “stock, loan, and debt protection,” with a particular focus on equity investment. This system will provide a range of support mechanisms to facilitate the financing of technology-based enterprises. Local governments will also play a crucial role in promoting reforms related to technology finance in a stable and orderly manner.

Overall, China‘s central bank is taking significant steps to enhance financial support for technological innovation, making steady progress toward establishing itself as a technological powerhouse.