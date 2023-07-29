Title: “The Fed’s Continued Interest Rate Hikes Amplify Global Economic Risks”

Title: Fed’s Continual Interest Rate Hikes Exacerbate Global Economic Risks

Date: July 27, 2022

Xinhua News Agency, Washington (International Observation) – The US Federal Reserve’s ongoing series of interest rate hikes have intensified global economic risks, according to experts. The announcement by the Federal Reserve on July 26th to raise the target range of the federal funds rate by 25 basis points, pushing the interest rate to the highest level in 22 years, marked the 11th rate hike since the current cycle began in March 2022, accumulating a total rate hike of 525 basis points.

The continuous interest rate hikes have caused a slowdown in US economic growth, increased pressure on the financial system, and exacerbated the already heavy debt burden, leading to negative spillover effects on the global economy. The impact of substantial interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve has also resulted in higher debt repayment costs for emerging markets and developing economies, thereby intensifying capital outflow risks and causing turbulence in the global financial market.

The move by the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates has had ripple effects on the banking industry. Pacific Western Bank, which previously experienced a stock price drop due to deposit losses, recently announced its acquisition by the smaller Bank of California. This comes after the closures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in March and First Republic Bank in May, reflecting the consequences of the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes on the banking sector.

Economists, such as Desmond Rahman from the American Enterprise Institute, anticipate a wave of regional bank failures due to the tightened credit and increased pressure on the financial system. This chain reaction of bank failures may result in a global economic slowdown.

Furthermore, the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes have led to a rise in US Treasury yields and a stronger US dollar. This has prompted a significant flow of international capital from emerging markets to the US in search of higher returns, severely impacting financial markets in many countries. To prevent sharp fluctuations in exchange rates, capital outflows, and increased imported inflation, countries have had to raise interest rates themselves, which brings risks to their own economic growth.

The interest rate hike in the US has caused capital outflows in emerging markets, leading to currency depreciation and increased debt repayment costs. Highly indebted emerging market economies are at risk, including a large number of low-income countries already facing debt distress, as highlighted by Mohammad Lardy, a professor of economics at Cairo University in Egypt.

On the 25th of July, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) released an update on the “World Economic Outlook Report,” stating that the global economic growth is weak and the measures taken by central banks to curb inflation through interest rate hikes continue to pressure economic activities. There are multiple downside risks to world economic growth, including persistent inflation, re-pricing of financial markets, and growing debt pressures in emerging markets and developing economies.

For enterprises, the continuous rise in interest rates forces them to refinance in a high-interest rate environment, potentially leading to a wave of global corporate debt defaults. A recent survey by the World Economic Forum revealed that rising interest rates have reduced demand and increased borrowing costs, making debt pressure or debt default a real concern for nearly a quarter of corporate chief risk officers surveyed.

Moody’s Investors Service estimated that the global risky debt default rate could peak at 5.1% early next year. However, under a “seriously pessimistic” scenario, the rate on high-risk debt could jump to 13.7% within a year, exceeding the peak of 13.4% during the 2008 international financial crisis.

As the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes continue, concerns grow over its impact on the global economy, financial markets, and corporate debt sustainability.

