Title: The Future of Artificial Intelligence: A Conversation with Kevin Kelly on Allowing AI to Go “Out of Control”

Conversation with Kevin Kelly: It is too early to regulate AI and should allow “out of control”

In a recent conversation with Kevin Kelly, the founder of “Wired” magazine and technology observer, he expressed his belief that it is still too early to regulate artificial intelligence (AI) and that we should allow it to be “out of control” to an extent. Kelly, known for his book “Out of Control” published in 1994, has long been fascinated by the potential of AI and its impact on society.

Kelly’s book, written over thirty years ago, predicted many of the technological advancements that we see today, such as global information interconnection, distributed systems, digital currency, and cloud computing. It is clear that his insights have been ahead of their time, and he continues to be a prominent voice in the field of AI.

During the conversation, Kelly discussed the current state of AI, particularly the development of large language models, also known as big models. He acknowledged that AI has made significant progress in recent years, especially in terms of its ability to communicate naturally with humans. This advancement has led to the widespread use of AI in various industries, making it more accessible and user-friendly.

Kelly and Li Zhifei, the founder and CEO of the large model start-up company Going out to ask, both agreed that AI has the potential to revolutionize various aspects of society. They emphasized that AI should be seen as an opportunity to enhance human capabilities and make society more efficient, rather than a threat that will replace humans in the workforce. Both believe that AI will empower individuals, small and medium-sized companies, and large corporations alike, ultimately leading to a more just and fair society.

Furthermore, Kelly and Li expressed their optimism about the future of AI and its potential to improve human lives. They discussed the idea of humans merging with AI, rather than trying to control it. They argued that AI can be seen as an “artificial alien” that can provide wisdom and solutions to human problems, ultimately allowing for a certain degree of control and symbiosis.

While acknowledging the potential risks and challenges associated with AI, such as privacy concerns and job displacement, Kelly remained hopeful and urged against premature and excessive regulation. He argued that stifling innovation in its infancy could hinder the development of AI and limit its potential benefits.

In conclusion, Kevin Kelly’s conversation highlighted the exciting possibilities of AI and emphasized the need to approach it with an open mind. Rather than rushing to regulate AI, we should embrace its potential and allow it to evolve naturally. As AI continues to advance, it is clear that its impact on society will be profound, and it is up to us to navigate this new frontier responsibly and ethically.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

