Title: The Manufacturing Industry Continues to Recover, Driven by Innovation

The manufacturing industry has seen significant improvements in recent months, thanks to innovative strategies and increasing business confidence. As the main backbone of the economy, the manufacturing sector’s recovery is crucial for sustained economic growth. The latest statistical data for the third quarter indicates that corporate profits are accelerating, business conditions are improving, and expectations are rebounding.

In the first three quarters of this year, the added value of national industrial enterprises above designated size increased by 4.0% year-on-year, surpassing the growth rates of both the first quarter and the first half of the year. Notably, the manufacturing industry grew by 4.4% year-on-year, outperforming the overall industry growth rate.

Furthermore, several key indicators have shown positive changes in the third quarter. The manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) rose to 50.2% in September, indicating four consecutive months of growth and entering the expansion range for the first time since April. This suggests that companies have become more optimistic about market prospects. In August, industrial companies experienced a year-on-year profit increase of 17.2%, the first positive growth in profits since the second half of last year. Additionally, the Industrial Producer Price Index (PPI) saw a year-on-year decline of 4.4% in July, narrowing by 1 percentage point compared to June. This marked the first time this year that the year-on-year decline in PPI narrowed, indicating a pickup in demand for industrial products.

Among the 41 major industrial industries, 27 industries experienced increased added value, with a growth rate of 65.9%. The equipment manufacturing industry showed significant growth, with added value increasing by 6.0% year-on-year, contributing 46.8% to the growth of all designated industries. This highlights the manufacturing industry’s role as a driver of economic growth.

Zhuzhou, known as the world‘s largest electric locomotive research and development base, is a prime example of how the manufacturing industry is recovering and gaining momentum. In the first three quarters of this year, Zhuzhou’s industrial enterprises above designated size saw an added value growth rate of 6.4%, surpassing the national average by 2.4 percentage points. The city has attracted new foreign orders, with upcoming exports of fully equipped high-speed trains to Malaysia.

CRRC Zhuzhou Machinery Product R&D Center, responsible for the development of electric locomotives, has successfully addressed design challenges to meet Malaysia’s narrow railway specifications. Through innovative solutions, such as compact designs and lateral stabilization measures, the company has developed fast and stable trains for the narrow-gauge rail system.

Technological innovation has played a vital role in boosting efficiency and productivity. Zhuzhou’s rail transit equipment industry, comprising over 420 upstream and downstream enterprises, has established an industrial pattern that prioritizes innovation and collaboration. With a comprehensive range of products and high localization rates, the industry has achieved a scale worth hundreds of billions of yuan.

With advancements in innovation and industrial upgrading, the high-end manufacturing sector is showing promising growth. High prices, technical content, and added value are its defining characteristics. Integration has also become a prominent feature, as manufacturing, R&D, and design merge into one system. The establishment of R&D laboratories and industrial innovation centers showcases the sector’s commitment to independent innovation and product performance verification.

The recovery of the manufacturing industry, driven by innovation, is a positive sign for the overall economy. By continuously improving independent innovation and international competitiveness, the manufacturing industry is expected to accelerate its leap to mid- to high-end sectors, bringing forth sustained high-quality development.