Title: “Unacem Group Expands Presence in Southwestern North American Market with Acquisition of Tehachapi Cement Plant”

Unacem Group Expands Presence in Southwestern North American Market with Acquisition of Tehachapi Plant

Peruvian cement company, Unacem Group, is set to strengthen its presence in the Southwestern North American market with the acquisition of the Tehachapi Cement Plant in California. Pedro Lerner, CEO of the Unacem Group, expressed his excitement about the opportunity, stating that it would enhance their operations and regional presence. If approved, the acquisition would make the United States the second country, after Peru, in terms of installed capacity and income generation for the company.

Lerner acknowledged the challenge of entering the highly competitive North American market but expressed confidence in the company’s ability to establish itself as a regional player. With the addition of the Tehachapi plant, the Unacem Group would operate a total of seven cement plants across Peru, the United States, Chile, and Ecuador, with an annual production capacity of over 12 million tons of cement. The company also operates businesses in concrete, energy, and related services.

The Tehachapi Cement Plant, located in Kern County, California, has an installed capacity of 1 million short tons of cement and 0.9 short tons of clinker. The acquisition will be financed directly through bank funding, as stated in a market communication by the Unacem Group.

About the Unacem Group

With a history spanning over 100 years, the Unacem Group is a Peruvian business conglomerate. It operates in the cement, concrete, electricity, and related services sectors and has a diversified portfolio of companies. The group has a presence in Peru, Ecuador, Chile, Colombia, and the United States, employing more than 5,500 people.

In the second quarter of 2023, the Unacem Group reported a 9% increase in income, reaching S/ 1,559 million, mainly attributed to the incorporation of Termochilca. However, total investments for the same period amounted to S/ 224 million, which is S/ 73 million lower than the previous year. The investments were directed towards projects such as new packaging machines and the reinforcement of the multi-silo in the Peruvian operations.

This acquisition marks a significant expansion for the Unacem Group and reinforces their position as a key player in the cement industry in North and South America.

