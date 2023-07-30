Title: Unlocking Financial Blessings: How Technology Transforms Capital Flow in Beijing’s Innovative Landscape

Breaking through the “stuck neck” technical financial blessing to turn technology into capital flow

Technological innovation has become a crucial driving force for the high-quality development of China‘s economy. Beijing, in particular, is striving to become a global leader in scientific and technological innovation. However, the success of technological innovation heavily depends on the support of the financial industry. To address this issue, the People’s Bank of China‘s Business Management Department has introduced several policies to support technological innovation.

During a recent investigation in Beijing, a reporter from the Beijing News Shell Finance discovered that financial institutions in the city have intensified their efforts to innovate products and services in order to provide technology-based enterprises with diverse financial services from inception to maturity. This support has helped these enterprises overcome their financial challenges and facilitate their development.

Beijing Tongjia Hongrui, a pan-semiconductor industry dry vacuum pump equipment and system technical service provider, is a prime example of how financial support can lead to business breakthroughs. The company had been facing tight R&D funds, hindering its progress. However, with the recommendation of a customer, Beijing Tongjia Hongrui connected with the Bank of Hangzhou in April 2021. The bank provided the company with a credit loan of 5 million yuan for operating turnover. Additionally, the company received an additional 5 million yuan through a government guarantee company. With this financial support, Beijing Tongjia Hongrui completed its first round of equity financing, and its financial situation improved significantly.

The Bank of Hangzhou has been at the forefront of technology finance, establishing a specialized organization for this purpose. The bank has served numerous technology-based enterprises, and its Zhongguancun branch has catered to a wide range of businesses with diverse financial needs. Since 2015, the branch has been conducting monitoring and evaluation work on specialized technology financial organizations, guiding banks in Beijing to strengthen their system design in the field of technology-based finance.

According to Mao Xiaorong, president of the Zhongguancun Central Sub-branch of the People’s Bank of China, there are now 70 specialized organizations participating in the evaluation of science and technology finance in Beijing. By March 2023, these organizations had provided high-tech enterprises in Zhongguancun with loans amounting to 135.38 billion yuan, marking a year-on-year increase of 11.2%.

Another company that has benefited from financial support is Maidi Fengfeng, an innovative enterprise focused on developing equipment and consumables for cardiovascular diseases. The company has received comprehensive credit cooperation from the Bank of Beijing, enabling it to access funds for expansion and development. The Bank of Beijing has provided the company with a cumulative credit amount of over 60 million yuan in the past five years. In 2022, the bank plans to use the “Jingchuangrong” re-loan product to provide corporate loans, further reducing the company’s financing costs.

To promote financial support for technological innovation, the People’s Bank of China‘s Business Management Department has allocated a portion of the re-loan and re-discount quotas to create specialized products that support corporate financing in technological innovation, high-end manufacturing, and strategic emerging industries. These efforts have significantly enhanced financial support for technology-based enterprises in Beijing.

As Beijing strives to become a global science and technology innovation center, financial institutions are adapting to this development and increasing their support for technological enterprises. Through specialized financial products and services, these institutions are playing a crucial role in turning technology into capital flow and facilitating the high-quality development of the economy.