Title: “Vin Diesel’s Unexpected Expenses: The Cost of Maintaining His Special Mercedes Truck”

Title: Vin Diesel Receives Lavish Mercedes Truck Gift from Tyrese Gibson, Forced to Pay for Maintenance

Subtitle: Find out how much the actor spends on maintaining his luxurious Mercedes Benz Sprinter 2500 Extended Cargo Van

July 4, 2023 11:16 a.m.

Vin Diesel, also known as Mark Sinclair Vincent, gained fame through his stage name and iconic character, Dominic Toretto, in the “Fast and Furious” saga. Besides driving amazing cars on-screen, Diesel has developed strong friendships, particularly with his co-star Tyrese Gibson.

Both Diesel and Gibson have a passion for speed and adrenaline, evident both on and off-screen. Recognizing Diesel’s love for customized vehicles, Gibson decided to surprise his friend with a remarkable gift – a Mercedes-Benz truck designed with a touch of Rolls Royce glamour. This personalized Mercedes Benz Sprinter 2500 Extended Cargo Van came with extravagant features such as the statuette of The Spirit of Ecstasy on its hood.

Diesel received the Mercedes Benz Sprinter 2500 Extended Cargo Van as a gift, without spending a penny. However, like any vehicle, it requires regular maintenance. The V6 3.0 L engine of this eight-year-old model provides a maximum power of 188 CV at 3800 rpm, paired with a 5-speed automatic transmission.

The maintenance for this model is recommended once a year or after traveling 16,000 kilometers. Estimates suggest that the service costs could range between $95 to $4,931. Considering the age of the truck, it is likely that Diesel has invested this sum multiple times to keep the vehicle in pristine condition.

What sets this Mercedes van apart is its luxurious interior, fully upholstered with two screens, ceiling lights, and up to six comfortable seats. Despite the expenses, it is unlikely to be a problem for Diesel, as he earns approximately $20 million for his role as Toretto in the highly successful action franchise.

To see Diesel’s reaction upon receiving the truck gifted by Gibson, a video capturing the surprise moment is available.

As one can imagine, this extravagant gift further emphasizes the strong bond between Diesel and Gibson, both on and off-screen. The “Fast and Furious” franchise has not only given us incredible car scenes but has also helped forge genuine friendships among its cast members.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

