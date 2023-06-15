Titzrath and Grube: Shareholders of the logistics group HHLA criticize the executive floor

Be it the departure of CFO Dreilich after just six months, a seat on the board of directors of Gruber Grube at another company or the share price itself – the mood of the shareholders of the Hamburg logistics group HHLA could be better. Such open criticism has rarely been heard.

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

Nfter the recent personnel quarrels and falling share prices at the Hamburg logistics group HHLA, a number of shareholders have sharply criticized the supervisory board and company management. The complaints from the shareholders at the virtual general meeting on Thursday mainly revolved around the departure of CFO Tanja Dreilich after only six months. However, criticism was also leveled at a board mandate held by HHLA’s supervisory board chairman, Rüdiger Grube, at the packaging company Deufol, and at the stake held by the Chinese state-owned company Cosco in the container terminal at Tollerort.

See also Italian traders increasingly inclined to short strategies. Many are aiming for short selling on individual stocks over the next two years also read

The share price did not please the shareholders either. This has fallen by 30 percent since CEO Angela Titzrath started in 2017, complained the shareholder and managing director of Port Feeder Barge, Ulrich Malchow. Since 2008, it has even fallen from 65 euros to around 12 euros today. A representative of the Fridays for Future climate movement also reminded the boardroom not only to make Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) climate-neutral by 2040, but also to take concrete and measurable intermediate steps by then.

also read China’s terminal stake

In the Dreilich case, the shareholders were particularly upset that the chairman of the supervisory board, Grube, refused to comment. Even when asked several times, he always said only that silence had been agreed on the matter. “In the interests of everyone involved, we have agreed with Ms. Dreilich not to publish any further details at this time.”

HHLA had announced the day before that Dreilich would resign from her position on the Executive Board on June 30 after only six months in order to devote herself to new professional challenges. She will officially leave HHLA at the end of the year. Dreilich was only appointed to the board on January 1 and has been responsible for the finance and real estate departments since February 1. She didn’t even show up for the general meeting.

also read

According to several media, the relationship of trust between Dreilich and Titzrath was said to have been severely disrupted. However, Grube and Titzrath indignantly rejected reports that Dreilich had been spied on and caught on a shopping spree during working hours. “Neither I nor anyone from the workforce, nor anyone from the board of directors, nor anyone from the supervisory board has commissioned detectives, shadowers or spies (…), that’s nonsense,” said Titzrath. And Grube emphasized: “It is also completely irrelevant who goes shopping in the Alsterhaus or anywhere else.”

Grube also rejected any criticism of Titzrath, demonstratively backed her and campaigned for a contract extension. The supervisory board is very satisfied with their work, said Grube. An official contract extension is only possible a year before the current contract expires, i.e. on September 30th. However, he had already been instructed by the supervisory board to try to extend his contract, said Grube, adding to the HHLA boss: “Dear Angela, I would be delighted if you would continue to lead HHLA into the future in the years to come will.”

also read China-Seidenstrasse-cb.jpg” data-srcset=”https://img.welt.de/img/incoming/mobile245434494/2542509857-ci102l-w120/DWO-Teaser-China-Seidenstrasse-cb.jpg 1.0x” media=”(min-width: 600px)”> China-Seidenstrasse-cb.jpg” data-srcset=”https://img.welt.de/img/incoming/mobile245434494/2542509857-ci102l-w160/DWO-Teaser-China-Seidenstrasse-cb.jpg 1.0x”> “Dirty Silk Road”

In media reports, Titzrath was accused, among other things, of acting too imperiously and thus of being partly to blame for the failure of the merger of the container terminals of HHLA and Eurogate. Above all, representatives of the city, which owns 69 percent of HHLA, are said to have been dissatisfied. With an annual salary of around one million euros, Titzrath is by far the best-paid manager of a city-owned company.

With regard to his Deufol board of directors mandate, Grube said that there was no conflict of interest as this company had a completely different focus. The mandate is also no secret and has been published in his CV on the HHLA website. “In this respect, I see no acute need to resign the mandate.” According to Deufel, it primarily deals with packaging, but also offers warehouse management, container stowage, transport organization and a dangerous goods service on its website.