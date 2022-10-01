Listen to the audio version of the article

In the association that represents the Tlc supply chain, Assotelecomunicazioni-Asstel, the issue is considered of the utmost importance. And President Massimo Sarmi has already made it known that he intends to bring the issue to the attention of the next government as a priority.

The possibility of rationing for electricity literally makes the world of Tlc tremble. Among the companies, the level of alarm is very high also because, from what has been understood following a survey among the same companies, the Association has understood that the infrastructure cannot withstand an “in and out” mechanism . An in-depth study by Reuters in recent days, and conducted on a European scale by examining other countries besides Italy, has only raised the alarm level among the companies.

From the simulations developed by the Association on the basis of the data in possession and provided by the telco, the scenario that would appear in the event of a power outage has different facets, even if the final result would be the same: service interruption but above all risk of ‘infrastructure if subjected to mechanisms for supplying and detaching energy. For Fttc networks, those mixed in fiber and copper, the service would immediately be at risk of collapse, with no time of resilience. For those FTTH (totally in fiber), it ranges from a minimum resilience time of 2 hours to a maximum of 12 hours. For the mobile access network, it ranges from zero to 4 hours.

Numbers, in short, on which Asstel intends to assert its position with the new government on an issue that has also registered in recent weeks the alarm of Aiip, the association of providers. «We cannot risk it – they say from Asstel al Sole 24 Ore – to interrupt a service, with repercussions also on every need to protect people. Telecommunication networks have self-protection systems in case the electricity fails. Obviously the devices are equipped differently depending on the strategic nature. But they are systems that are able to ensure the continuity of the service only for an appropriate period and in the event of localized adverse events ».

In short, generalized interruption is not. Moreover, the appeal to avoid a similar scenario for the Tlc, together with the request for economic support, had already reached the attention of the outgoing government at the beginning of September when Asstel (see The sun 24 hours of 7 September) sent a letter to the outgoing minister of ecological transition, Roberto Cingolani, and for information to the ministers Giorgetti, Colao and Franco. “The deep integration between digital transition and ecological transition means that one cannot occur without the other”. And therefore, having telecommunications a “strategic role for both the two priority and central areas also in the PNRR”, it is necessary to give the utmost attention to the problems that can arise from the explosion of energy costs also for Tlc, wrote the association.