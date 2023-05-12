Home » Tlc: EQT Infrastructure acquires 60% of Wind Tre
EQT Infrastructure recently concluded an agreement for the acquisition of 60% of Wind Tre, an Italian telecommunications operator. The transaction, based on an enterprise value of 3.4 billion euros, involves the creation of a new company that will manage Wind Tre’s mobile and fixed network.

The new company will focus on providing wholesale connectivity services to Wind Tre and other Italian mobile phone operators. By becoming the leading player in terms of mobile network coverage and capacity in the country, the company will manage a fundamental digital infrastructure for Italy.

EQT Infrastructure will commit to investing in the combined company’s network and pursuing innovative growth opportunities in the industry. The goal is to support the development of the Italian digital ecosystem, while implementing a sustainability program to promote responsible practices in the telecommunications sector.

