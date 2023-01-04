Iliad and WindTre have completed the closing for the company Zefiro Net, an equal joint venture whose share capital is held 50% by each of the two partners and which pursues the aim of sharing and jointly managing the respective mobile telephone networks in less densely populated areas populated in the national territory.

With this operation, the two operators work synergistically to accelerate the spread of mobile telephone networks, including 5G ones, with significant benefits in terms of availability of ultra-broadband services for the inhabitants of the areas in which the joint venture operates.

Zefiro Net has acquired the ownership and technical management of the physical infrastructure which allows the provision of mobile radio services in an area where approximately 26.8% of the Italian population resides.