Home Business Tlc: Iliad and WindTre complete the closing of the equal joint venture Zefiro
Business

Tlc: Iliad and WindTre complete the closing of the equal joint venture Zefiro

by admin

Iliad and WindTre have completed the closing for the company Zefiro Net, an equal joint venture whose share capital is held 50% by each of the two partners and which pursues the aim of sharing and jointly managing the respective mobile telephone networks in less densely populated areas populated in the national territory.

With this operation, the two operators work synergistically to accelerate the spread of mobile telephone networks, including 5G ones, with significant benefits in terms of availability of ultra-broadband services for the inhabitants of the areas in which the joint venture operates.

Zefiro Net has acquired the ownership and technical management of the physical infrastructure which allows the provision of mobile radio services in an area where approximately 26.8% of the Italian population resides.

See also  Here is the sixth generation of Opel Astra: lots of technology and smartphone chips

You may also like

Edison, the big Italians in the field: Eni,...

A16 R&D Failed, Apple “Bad”: A17 does not...

Complaints with telephone and television operators, end of...

Seemingly declining?Moody’s economists have coined a “new term”...

Crac FTX, Bankman-Fried pleads not guilty

Good for the price of gold! Moody’s predicts...

Stock markets, the rally from the beginning of...

Bearish dollar! The Fed’s December minutes may be...

Euronext Growth Milan: X-ray as of 31 December...

Closing丨Shanghai index recorded a comprehensive strengthening of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy