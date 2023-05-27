Tlc, rising rates? Not if you are willing to change managers

Have mobile tariffs increased?

The answer is affirmative if the customer is loyal and continues to subscribe to the same operator, however they remain low, the average is 7.99 euros per month for unlimited calls and text messages and from 100 to 130 gigabytes of data traffic, if you are willing to change manager. The challenge to the lowest rate therefore remains because in an extremely competitive panorama such as that of mobile telephony in Italy with four operators with infrastructures and many virtual operators, despite the efforts of the major operators (dedicated call centres, call minutes and gigabytes also from abroad) it is always the lowest tariff that dominates.

WindTre is also well aware that after having resisted for over a year not to make offers below a certain threshold, having lost customers to Iliad, virtual operators but also to low-cost mobile operators belonging to the main operators, I have Mobile for Vodafone and Kena for Tim, has once again offered a rate in line with the more convenient ones, i.e. 7.99 euros a month for 150 gigabytes of traffic, unlimited minutes and 200 text messages. Of course this tariff is not for everyone but only if you switch to WindTre from some operators including obviously the most aggressive i.e. Iliad, Poste Mobile and other virtual operators.

Of course, the major operators offer bundle rates, i.e. fixed and mobile

On the landline front, super discounts are very difficult to obtain and therefore the average of the offers is around 24 -25 euros per month for the home line and ultra-broadband Internet connection. But there are also super-offers like the one proposed in the Tim stores in Milan where, for 35 euros a month, you can have 4 SIM cards with unlimited data traffic and calls and an ultra-broadband home line.

On the mobile front there are also those who fall below the threshold of 7.99 euros per month. Like I have Mobile which offers a rate of 6.99 euros per month with unlimited calls and text messages and 100 gigabytes of data traffic which is the average consumption threshold for many users. Even lower is the tariff offered by the virtual operator Spusu with 2,000 minutes of calls, 500 messages and 70 gigabytes of Internet at 5.98 euros per month.

And what happened to the feared increases?

There are but reserved for existing customers. Unfortunately, this marketing practice is also widely used by utilities, i.e. by companies that sell electricity and gas. In practice, marketing strategists count a lot on the laziness of the user who agrees to pay a few euros more a month in order not to change manager. It should be underlined that, while the change of gas and electricity operator is free if you change on the mobile TLC front, you still have to pay for the new SIM, which has an average cost of around 9 euros one-off. And this is one of the reasons why the adoption of the so-called virtual sims, ie virtual sims that do not need a physical card, is opposed by the operators.

Such low rates are obviously very convenient for users but they have created (and create) many problems for the budgets of the major operators and are the basis of the drastic reduction in personnel that the sector is going through.