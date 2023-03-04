I always have respect for those models that have sold more than a million or even tens of millions. They do not pursue the extreme and perfection of cars, but there are always a few points that make people feel excited; they are full of sincerity to serve life, low-key and down-to-earth, and can make most people (at least a considerable number of people) through hard work And get.

In my country’s not-so-long automobile history, there are many such models. Dongfeng Nissan Sylphy (configuration|inquiry) is one of them. As an important player that cannot be ignored in the domestic A-class sedan market, it covers almost all regions and markets from first- and second-tier cities to grass-roots villages and towns, and has therefore become one of the most familiar faces in the country. Now, as new models are coming, the total sales of the Sylphy series have also reached the 5 million mark.

As the mid-term facelift of the 14th generation model—including the new Sylphy and the super-hybrid electric drive Sylphy e-POWER—the new car has made some upgrades in terms of appearance, space, technology, etc., but the overall change is not particularly large, more It is practicability-oriented. Before the test drive, we also did a round of voting on Weibo. Judging from the results, everyone is more concerned about the changes in functional configuration and how much “POWER” the e-POWER system can have.

In terms of appearance, the biggest change of the new Sylphy is the front face. On the basis of inheriting the design genes of the Nissan family, the appearance of the new car is more refined and dynamic in visual effects, and it is not an exaggeration to say that it is a spirited guy.

The newly installed lens LED headlights also have a flowing water steering effect, and the spread-wing front grille design broadens the horizontal vision, making the front face appear wider.

In contrast, the super-hybrid electric drive Sylphy e-POWER is equipped with a unique star array front grille, and the blue and black double-coloured body is also very eye-catching. The color is light but not dull.

In addition, Sylphy e-POWER is also equipped with 17-inch peak-cut wheels, adding a sporty temperament and making it younger and more sporty.

The side lines of the new car are dynamic and smooth, and the body proportions are coordinated, which highlights the maturity and sophistication of Sylphy’s design over the years. The black roof of the test drive car also makes the overall look more dynamic and youthful. In terms of size, the length, width and height of the new car are 4652/1815/1450mm respectively, and the wheelbase is 2712mm, which is slightly longer and higher than the current model.

The changes in the rear of the car are not obvious, and some adjustments have been made to the lower surround. The penetrating chrome-plated decorative strip is a design that many models like to adopt today, and it is a detail that can enhance the sense of refinement.

In terms of interior, the new car is equipped with a 7-inch LCD instrument and a 12.3-inch high-definition capacitive touch screen, which greatly improves the overall sense of technology.

In terms of user experience, the size and position of this central control screen is also one of the most comfortable and easy-to-use combinations for me. The quality of the screen itself, such as clarity and brightness, is no problem. Coupled with the fresh but not dull new interior color scheme of the test drive car, the cockpit of the new car should be very pleasing to young people.

The three-barrel air-conditioning outlet has returned to the Sylphy e-POWER. From the layout and design of Sylphy’s center console, it can be seen that the “traditional car company” Nissan still has a deep obsession with practicality and ease of use: the commonly used functional areas are separated, and the physical buttons are combined with the screen. Maybe not as stunning and aggressive as the overwhelming screen, but there’s nothing wrong with efficiency or functionality.

The “little mouse” shift lever on Sylphy e-POWER has become an iconic design. It feels light, but the texture is slightly lacking.

In terms of configuration, most of the technological functions are concentrated in the car-machine system named Nissan Connect CCS2.0+, which can satisfy the more commonly used functions such as entertainment, navigation, voice control, travel and life information, UI design and operation Logic also mainly highlights simplicity and practicality. In terms of function and experience, it basically keeps up with the mainstream level of the market.

With the decline of hardware costs and the maturity of software systems, the decentralization of L2 driver assistance functions has become a major trend. It can greatly relieve the driver’s driving fatigue no matter on high-speed or urban roads, and has strong practicability. On the new Sylphy, you can turn on the ProPILOT intelligent assisted driving system through the button on the right side of the steering wheel. Functions such as adaptive cruise and lane keeping assistance can basically cover more than 50% of the working conditions of this test drive.

In addition, the 8-speaker BOSE audio system also adds a lot of points to this car. For models that focus on families, the audio system is definitely one of the high-frequency configurations. The Sylphy e-POWER model itself has certain advantages in terms of quietness. Coupled with a set of high-quality audio, most of the driving fatigue will be swept away immediately.

Since the main scene is home use, how does the ride feel? At this point, we can continue to believe in the large Nissan sofa. The Multi-Layer ergonomic seat equipped with the new Sylphy family is still comfortable, and the seat is thick and well wrapped. But not blindly soft. This test drive took two elderly people at home, and they sat down for a day and got a lot of praise.

Moreover, the materials and workmanship of the new car seats are also remarkable. The stitching is exquisite and fine.

The performance of the second-generation e-POWER electric energy hybrid system was the most concerned issue in the voting. The model I tested this time happened to be the brand new Sylphy e-POWER.

In terms of power, the new Sylphy and the super-hybrid electric drive Sylphy e-POWER have not changed. The former is a 1.6L naturally aspirated engine matched with a CVT gearbox, with a maximum horsepower of 135 horsepower and a peak torque of 159 Nm; the latter is powered by It consists of a 1.2L naturally aspirated engine, an electric motor and a drive motor. The drive motor can provide a power output of 136 horsepower and 300 Nm. The number “300” on the tail of the Sylphy e-POWER model is also derived from this.

In terms of driving experience, Sylphy e-POWER can also play like a tram. Nissan’s set of hybrids is quite mature, and there are no major problems in logic and experience. The power output is coherent and smooth, and it is on-call in the low-to-medium speed range. The adjustment of the accelerator and brake is also soft enough, unlike many pure electric models that become sensitive and abrupt in order to emphasize sports. The steering wheel feels very light, and the pointing is fairly precise. Under the working conditions dominated by the roads around the island in Xiamen, it is still easy to drive for half a day.

Of course, even with the support of the motor, this car is not sports-oriented. When going up at 80km/h, it will be a little powerless. When you step on the accelerator, the engine will produce a rapid roar, and you will wait for a while before the speed will slowly come up.

At the same time, the technical background of pure electric drive of Sylphy e-POWER also brings good quietness to this car. Coupled with the same home-oriented suspension system, it can bring you a relaxed and unhurried journey under most road conditions, and is very friendly to the elderly and children.

After taking stock of the changes and feelings of the new car, let’s talk about the test drive itself.

Dongfeng Nissan gave this test drive a theme to echo the product concept of the new Sylphy family. This theme is called “Journey of Happiness Accompanying”.

On weekdays, the hard-working editors who are in a hurry to test drive and rush to draft have the opportunity to bring their parents to participate in the event. In addition to allowing parents to experience the new car together, it is more important for parents to experience their own work content and status.

This is undoubtedly a very rare communication opportunity.

In a day of “joint work”, we captured curiosity, comfort, understanding, and distress from the eyes of our parents.

The editors who are generally not very old are also in a state of faint excitement because they are accompanied by their parents “watching” during the busy day.

A variety of complex and real emotions, and so on.

Going back to the Sylphy car, after 14 generations, its many improvements and the most basic product concept are still firmly pointed to the family, pointing to a very practical car scene, one generation after another. This continuity is also an important reason why this type of model can impress millions of users. Perhaps compared with the new cars standing on the cusp of the new modernizations, they really seem a bit plain, but the background color of most families is just this kind of comfort and stability. What’s more, the advancement of technology is also making this base color richer and more mellow.