To be the most streamlined and lightweight system! The list of the first batch of MIUI 14 upgraded models is exposed: Xiaomi Mi 11 and Redmi K40 have a share

Xiaomi has officially announced the MIUI 14 system, and Jin Fan, the person in charge, said that “one of the goals is to make the most streamlined and lightweight flagship mobile phone system.”

It is widely speculated that the Mi 13 series will debut with MIUI 14 for the first time, so which models will follow up?

According to incomplete arrangement, in addition to Mi 13, the models that have undergone the first batch of MIUI 14 tests include:

Mi 12S series, Mi 12 series, Mi 11 series, Mi Civi 1S/2 series, Redmi K60/K50/K40 series, Redmi Note 12/11 series, Mi MIX 4, etc.

All these models can retrieve the corresponding MIUI 14 version in the code base. From the perspective of the small version, the Mi 13 series has the fastest progress, and the internal version has been iterated to at least the fourth major version.

Regarding some of the functional changes of MIUI 14, the exposure includes adding a simple mode to the main screen of the desktop, canceling the traditional control center style selection, displaying the status of VoLTE/NR icons for both cards, and reconstructing small tools such as call recording/compass/calculator The interface and a large number of apps that come with the system can be deleted.

According to Jin Fan, on MIUI 14, the system pre-installed APP can be manually deleted to only 8.