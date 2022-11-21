Home Business To be the most streamlined and lightweight system! The list of the first batch of MIUI 14 upgraded models is exposed: Mi 11 and Redmi K40 have a share – yqqlm
Business

To be the most streamlined and lightweight system! The list of the first batch of MIUI 14 upgraded models is exposed: Mi 11 and Redmi K40 have a share – yqqlm

by admin
To be the most streamlined and lightweight system! The list of the first batch of MIUI 14 upgraded models is exposed: Mi 11 and Redmi K40 have a share – yqqlm

To be the most streamlined and lightweight system! The list of the first batch of MIUI 14 upgraded models is exposed: Xiaomi Mi 11 and Redmi K40 have a share

Xiaomi has officially announced the MIUI 14 system, and Jin Fan, the person in charge, said that “one of the goals is to make the most streamlined and lightweight flagship mobile phone system.”

It is widely speculated that the Mi 13 series will debut with MIUI 14 for the first time, so which models will follow up?

According to incomplete arrangement, in addition to Mi 13, the models that have undergone the first batch of MIUI 14 tests include:

Mi 12S series, Mi 12 series, Mi 11 series, Mi Civi 1S/2 series, Redmi K60/K50/K40 series, Redmi Note 12/11 series, Mi MIX 4, etc.

All these models can retrieve the corresponding MIUI 14 version in the code base. From the perspective of the small version, the Mi 13 series has the fastest progress, and the internal version has been iterated to at least the fourth major version.

Regarding some of the functional changes of MIUI 14, the exposure includes adding a simple mode to the main screen of the desktop, canceling the traditional control center style selection, displaying the status of VoLTE/NR icons for both cards, and reconstructing small tools such as call recording/compass/calculator The interface and a large number of apps that come with the system can be deleted.

To be the most streamlined and lightweight system! The list of the first batch of MIUI 14 upgraded models is exposed: Xiaomi Mi 11 and Redmi K40 have a share

According to Jin Fan, on MIUI 14, the system pre-installed APP can be manually deleted to only 8.

See also  Shenzhen people enter a 7-day slow life, the city's buses and subways are out of service: the epidemic has a high risk of community spread

To be the most streamlined and lightweight system! The list of the first batch of MIUI 14 upgraded models is exposed: Xiaomi Mi 11 and Redmi K40 have a share

To be the most streamlined and lightweight system! The list of the first batch of MIUI 14 upgraded models is exposed: Xiaomi Mi 11 and Redmi K40 have a share

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Editor in charge: Wan Nan

You may also like

Antitrust: millionaire fines for Edison and Wind Tre

Yi Huiman: Support the implementation of the plan...

Ftse Mib black jersey in Europe thanks to...

Amounts to be indicated in the income statement...

Consumer alarm: “New rise in inflation with reduced...

Equity markets and bonds in rebound, can we...

Spot gold hit a new low in a...

Audi S1 ​​Hoonitron: the 680 hp electric prototype...

Gas, the government lowers the ban on gas...

Saipem down in Piazza Affari after ruling by...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy