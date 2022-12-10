ROMA – Lufthansa aims to conquer Ita Airways in two stages. He would take a minority stake today and a second tranche, possibly, in the next few years. But immediately the Germans of Lufthansa want to command our airline, thanks to the armored shareholders’ agreements that they would sign with the Ministry of Economy (Ita seller).

In the meantime, the hypothesis of an involvement of Ferrovie dello Stato is losing more and more share in the shareholding structure of the new Ita.