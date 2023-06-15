To create the first carbon-neutral Asian Games Hangzhou Asian Games green electricity transaction completed – Xinhua English.news.cn

closeDay，The 19th Asian Games and the 4th Asian Paralympic Green Power Trading Signing Ceremony were held in Hangzhou.So far, the Hangzhou Asian Games green power transaction has been completedthe cumulative transaction power reached 621 million kWh, which is equivalent to saving 76320.9 tons of standard coal。65 Asian Games venues and office spaces in Zhejiang Province will use green electricity from March to the end of this yearhelphangzhouCreate the first carbon-neutral Asian Games。

Green power trading means that power users connect with power generation companies such as photovoltaics and wind power through power trading platforms, and purchase electricity with zero or close to zero carbon dioxide emissions during the production process.

May 25,The employees of State Grid Hangzhou Power Supply Company carried out power guarantee for the competition venuesPatrol.Photo by Ding Hao

According to Zhuang Xiaodan, a technician from State Grid Zhejiang Electric Power Co., Ltd. in charge of the Asian Games green power transaction, the green power used in the Hangzhou Asian Games comes fromPhotovoltaic power generation in Qinghai Qaidam Basin, Gansu Jiayuguan, Loess Plateau and other places，Wind power generation in Xinjiang Hami and other places,as well asDistributed photovoltaics and offshore wind power in Zhejiang Province。The users participating in the Asian Games green electricity transaction are the Asian Games competition venues, test venues, Asian organizers, media centers, etc. that implement industrial and commercial electricity prices.

State Grid Zhejiang Electric Power ConstructionupGreen electricity traceability system based on blockchain technology，Let the Asian Games venuesofGreen electricity supply per kWhAllThere are traces that can be traced, numbers can be checked, and evidence can be proved.（Zhang Zifan, Huang Lin）