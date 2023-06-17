To meet the summer peak, multiple departments take multiple measures to ensure a stable power supply-Qianlong.com.cn

The high temperature continues in many places, and the electricity load in many provinces has reached a new high. The supply and demand of electricity in some areas may be tight. Many departments have taken strong measures to ensure energy security and supply, and to meet the summer peak. Since the beginning of this year, the country’s coal production has grown steadily and prices have fallen, and the supply of thermal coal has been stable and orderly. At present, more than 17 million kilowatts of supporting power sources have been put into operation nationwide, and the start-up and commissioning of various power sources are in line with expectations. Meng Wei, spokesperson of the National Development and Reform Commission:Judging from the current situation, the country’s installed power generation capacity has continued to grow steadily, and the coal storage of centrally dispatched power plants has reached a record high of 187 million tons. There is a solid foundation for ensuring power protection for this year’s peak summer. The East China Power Grid is the largest regional power grid with the highest voltage level in my country. In the summer of 2023, the maximum power load of the East China Power Grid is expected to be 397.25 million kilowatts, and the situation of power grid security and supply protection is relatively severe. To this end, the National Energy Administration recently held an emergency drill for large-scale power outages across provinces and regions in East China. During the drill, multiple failure scenarios such as new energy wind turbines going off the grid and partial power grid shutdown were simulated. Through targeted measures, the power supply was improved. System security and supply capacity are guaranteed. See also SAIC: Accumulatively repurchased approximately 26.5 million shares, accounting for 0.2268% _ 东方 Fortune.com At the same time, in order to improve the supporting capacity of the power system, the State Grid has built 239 key power grid projects for peak summer this year, all of which will be completed by the end of June; The safe and smooth delivery of the main channel.

