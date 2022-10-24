“Tobacconists will be exempted from the obligation to accept credit card payments for tobaccos and stamps”. The announcement of the director of the Customs and Monopoly Agency, Marcello Minenna, who has completed the preliminary investigation for the exemption from the obligation, has reached the category during the T2000 in Tour of Catania, the most important fair in the sector .

“We are very satisfied with what Dr. Minenna communicated today through his Liberator delegate – says Mario Antonelli, national president of the Italian Tobacconists Federation – This is an issue that we have been pursuing without saving energy for a long time”. “The low marginality of these products and services in fact – concludes Antonelli – does not reconcile with the transaction costs of electronic money”.

«Well the Determination of the Director of the Customs and Monopoly Agency Marcello Minenna. This is a measure that we have asked for several times in the last legislature ». Gianfranco Labib Boughdady, president of Assotabaccai Confesercenti, comments in a note. “We worked a lot on it in collaboration with Undersecretary Federico Freni, whom we thank for his efforts on this issue. Now – concludes Labib Boughdady – we hope that the measure will have immediate effect and that no other regulatory intervention is necessary ”.