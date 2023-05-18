Tobi Seeobst longs for better weather

24
“Battle of the strawberries”: Tobi Seeobst longs for dry and warmer weather
Hardly any late frost and lots of sunshine in 2022 favored the local harvests of berries, apples, pears, cherries and plums. In spring 2023 the weather is not really cooperating. The Thurgau Tobi Seeobst demonstrates confidence. The fruit trader is worried about higher costs, for example for electricity.
Tobi Seeobst AG anticipates “declining margins in our core business in the coming years”. The company, based in Bischofszell, writes this in its 2022 management report. Tobi’s core business is trading in fruit, more precisely pome and stone fruit as well as berries, from Swiss production.