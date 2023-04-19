Toblerone: Salary talks with Mondelez fail

Toblerone

Bad air with flagship chocolate: Wage negotiations with the US parent company Mondelez fail At 6 percent, the Toblerone workforce probably asked for the highest salary in Switzerland. The US group Mondelez is unimpressed.

All Toblerone exported to the world is produced in the factory in Bern-Brünnen. At least for now: From July, part of the production will be relocated to Slovakia. Dominic Favre / KEYSTONE

Things are brewing behind the scenes of the Toblerone brand, which is perceived as a flagship chocolate. The wage negotiations between the Toblerone workforce and the US parent company Mondelez have failed, as Unia announced on Tuesday. The union, which supported the employees during the wage talks, describes Mondelez’s behavior as “maximum provocation”.

With the support of Unia, the Toblerone workforce had demanded a general wage increase of 6 percent, which was probably the highest demand in Switzerland. The reason for the high demand was inflation and a recent enormous increase in workload. After four rounds of negotiations, it is now clear that Mondelez will not respond to this demand. Instead, the group wants to pay individual wage increases averaging 1.8 percent.

It is probably the shortest round of negotiations that Switzerland has seen this year, writes Unia. “The Mondelez delegation left the room after just 11 minutes, leaving the staff present angry.” According to the union, Mondelez decided to end the negotiations unilaterally.

The offer now means a significant reduction in real wages, criticizes Unia. This is particularly irritating because Mondelez has compensated for inflation in other locations such as Belgium. In Switzerland, Mondelez is in good company: if at all, local companies usually raised wages by around 2 percent at the beginning of the year.