“Today is another day” could be at risk of closure. For three years, the program of Serena Bortone airs Monday through Friday at 2pm on Rai Uno. This was revealed by the reporter Joseph Candela are Dagospy. Second Candelathe well-known presenter would be in the crosshairs of the center-right, who would like another presenter for the time slot occupied by “Oggi è Un Altro Giorno”.

“The presenter in the crosshairs of the center-right. The host of “Today is another day” has obtained higher ratings than those who preceded it, with an internal product and raising the quality level. The reasons are purely political: the journalist is considered close to the centre-left, in that time slot the majority parties (above all Brothers of Italy e Lega) would dream of different names. Which?”.

For now, there is no certain news about a possible farewell of Serena Bortone. But the rumors keep going around…

