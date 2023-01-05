The first model of BYD’s high-end brand Yangwang Auto will be officially released this afternoon (January 5). The appearance of the car has basically been revealed, but its interior has become one of the biggest mysteries.

No, spy photos of the car’s interior have leaked out on the Internet. Judging from the content of the pictures, it is basically very close to mass production.

The overall feeling of the interior is very luxuriousespecially the wide seat, looks quite comfortable, you can notice that the co-pilot seat adjustment button is placed on the side, so that it is convenient for the rear passengers to adjust it according to their needs.

The shape of the center console is quite thick,Visual inspection will provide a full LCD instrument panel, large-size curved central control and co-pilot entertainment screenthe AR-HUD head-up display should not be absent, and the air-conditioning outlet is specially designed on the upper part of the center console, which not only highlights its identity as a hardcore off-road vehicle, but also adds embellishment and decoration.

The lower part of the T-shaped platform is designed with two thick armrests, which is a bit like an old Cayenne. At the same time, it can be noticed that there is no gear shifting structure in front of the armrest box, so the car will most likely use a gear lever like a Mercedes-Benz. .

The car’s multi-function steering wheel is quite thick, and at the same time it uses touch controls,There are also suspected sensors placed above the steering wheelIt is speculated that its function will be similar to that of the general-purpose Super Cruise, providing a detection function to facilitate the opening of high-level assisted driving.

A brief review of its appearance shows that the front face and rear of the car have adopted a new design scheme. The matrix light group is highly recognizable. At the same time, the roof is equipped with a laser radar, which is also one of the necessary components for high-end cars. one.

The side shape is quite smooth, and the D-pillar is equipped with a very unique multi-horizontal spoke decoration. Visually, it will provide more functions. At the same time, it is equipped with an external spare wheel, showing a tough guy atmosphere.

the carA number of subversive black technologies will also be launchedThe specific situation will be known this afternoon.