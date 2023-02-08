Home Business Today, the quotation of lithium battery materials fell across the board, and lithium carbonate fell by 2,000 yuan/ton|Lithium carbonate_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Gelonghui, February 8丨According to the data released by Shanghai Nonferrous Metals, the quotations of lithium battery materials fell across the board today, and lithium carbonate (99.5% battery grade/domestic) fell by 2,000 yuan/ton to 458,500 yuan/ton; electrolytic manganese dioxide It fell 100 yuan/ton to 16,750 yuan/ton; cobalt oxide fell 1,000 yuan/ton to 171,500 yuan/ton; lithium hexafluorophosphate fell 3,000 yuan/ton to 195,000 yuan/ton; Yuan/ton; lithium iron phosphate (power type) fell by 1,000 yuan/ton to 145,000 yuan/ton. (Gron Exchange)

