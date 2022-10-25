Today’s 1024 Programmer’s Day: Do liberal arts students continue to panic among science students? Python, etc. are the hottest

Today is October 24th. For many code farmers, this is their holiday.

1024 Programmer’s Day is a common festival for programmers. 1024 is 2 to the tenth power, one of the basic units of measurement for binary counting. In response to the fact that programmers often work overtime on weekends and stay up late on weekdays, some Internet organizations propose that October 24th every year is the 1024 Programmer’s Day, on which programmers are advised to refuse to work overtime.

Programmers are like 1024s, building this technological world with the most low-key, down-to-earth, and core functional modules. 1G=1024M, and 1G is homophonic with level 1, which also means a great one.

Programmer is a very popular profession. At least for liberal arts students, the trend of “transcoding farmers” has continued in the past two years. Will this put pressure on science students?

Programmers have high salary and good employment

In fact, “transcoding”, that is, changing careers to become programmers, is very popular in the job market due to its high employment rate and high salary, and many liberal arts students are rushing to change careers to enter the Internet.

Tracking evaluation of the training quality of China‘s 2021 college graduates

On Douban, many liberal arts students share their experiences of successful transcoding. A large part of people have successfully found satisfactory jobs in the Internet industry, and another part of them are still on the way to change their jobs, and the motivation for changing careers is high salary and good employment.

Of course, among these liberal arts students who choose to transcode, a large proportion of them have zero programming skills, and have never even taken any math courses after graduating high school. Working with words all day long, reading code is as difficult as reading a book from heaven.

From the perspective of different industries, the IT industry ranks first in terms of average annual wages, both in urban non-private units and private units.

Regarding this problem, some relevant education experts said that programming looks more esoteric, but it is relatively easy to learn some languages, such as python, but it is difficult to learn proficiently and requires continuous hard work, and this language is also popular among liberal arts students. , which is also a popular language。

Finally, experts also remind those who want to change careers to change careers to become programmers and bid farewell to their original majors, which need to be done after careful consideration. Once you make up your mind, start learning as soon as possible. After all, the update and iteration speed of computer technology is too fast, and it is necessary to seize the current opportunity to get a share of the Internet industry as soon as possible.

If you want to successfully change careers, you must be proficient in programming languages, and you must spend more time and energy. Moreover, many underlying compilation principles, data structures and other knowledge require a solid theoretical foundation and practice to master.