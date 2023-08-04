Today’s horoscope 4 August 2023 sign by sign – Affaritaliani.it

Horoscope today Friday 4 August 2023: today’s astrological forecasts sign by sign

ARIES HOROSCOPE FOR TODAY FRIDAY 4 AUGUST 2023

Aries daily horoscope:

You’ll want to take charge of your love life as Venus in your romance and dating zone syncs up with warrior Eris in your sign. This is the perfect day to make a bold move if you like someone. Be careful not to act like they owe you their affection. A sense of entitlement can be a game changer. When paired up, rekindling the spark with your partner can be exciting. A romantic date is a great place to start. Some Aries may find it difficult to communicate with their love interest as expressive Mercury and devoted Juno clash. Listening may be more important than sharing your opinions.

TAURUS HOROSCOPE FOR TODAY FRIDAY 4 AUGUST 2023

Taurus daily horoscope:

A conversation with your love interest may not go as planned as communicative Mercury in your love life zone collides with devoted Juno. Putting your feelings into words might be a lot harder than you expected. Unless you’re dealing with a pressing issue, it’s best to postpone a nerve-wracking conversation until a later date. As loving Venus in your home realm syncronizes with warlike Eris, you’ll be a fierce defender of your home and loved ones. Some people might be surprised by how strong you feel. They may be unprepared to handle your fiery atmosphere. When you mess with the bull and the people they care about, you get horns.

GEMINI TODAY’S HOROSCOPE FRIDAY 4 AUGUST 2023

Gemini daily horoscope:

When having a conversation with your love interest, the atmosphere can get awkward if the discussion turns to money. It may be difficult to discuss household expenses or decide who foots the bill as your ruler, Mercury, butts heads with dutiful Juno in your house of goods. You will have to deal with the problem sooner or later, although now is probably not the best time. Look for a window of opportunity in the days ahead. As loving Venus trines fierce Eris in your community home, you’ll prove you’re more than just a fair-weather friend. Your friends can count on you to stand up for them and protect their interests.

CANCER HOROSCOPE FOR TODAY FRIDAY 4 AUGUST 2023

Cancer daily horoscope:

It can be difficult to discuss your relationship needs as expressive Mercury clashes with the committed-minded Juno in your sign. Either you know what you want and are reluctant to ask for it, or you are not as clear about your desires as you thought. Either way, it’s best to refrain from engaging in a serious discussion with your partner until you’re able to express your wishes. As Venus retrograde syncs up with warrior Eris, you will boldly pursue the money and opportunities you feel you are entitled to. You’ve been down this road before. Lean on the lessons learned in your previous endeavors and decide to do things differently.

