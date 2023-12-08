Today’s horoscope 8 December 2023 sign by sign – Affaritaliani.it

Horoscope today Friday 8 December 2023: today’s astrological predictions sign by sign

ARIES HOROSCOPE TODAY FRIDAY 8 DECEMBER 2023

Aries daily horoscope:

Your dedication to your loved ones is palpable as Venus syncs with asteroid Vesta in your home and family realm. Making sure your closest relationships are on solid ground is crucial. You will not have peace until you have done everything you can to cultivate a feeling of comfort and security. For some Aries, forgiveness can play a role in the program. The sun syncing with wounded healer Chiron in your sign invites you to let yourself and others off the hook. You can’t play the blame and shame game forever. Forgiving someone does not mean condoning hurtful behavior. It means you’re ready to let go of grudges, reclaim your power, and move forward.

TAURUS HOROSCOPE TODAY FRIDAY 8 DECEMBER 2023

Taurus daily horoscope:

Like everyone, you struggle with your demons. The sun in benevolent Sagittarius in sync with wounded healer Chiron invites you to face your most paralyzing fears. Isn’t it time to silence the inner critic that tells you you’re not enough? You don’t need to gain awareness by following an intensive self-improvement program and constantly jumping through hoops. Declaring that you are extraordinary just the way you are is a radical act of self-love. That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be responsible and work on yourself when you need to. It means you approach healing from a place of wholeness and view each improvement as an added shine to your already fabulous self.

GEMINI HOROSCOPE TODAY FRIDAY 8 DECEMBER 2023

Gemini daily horoscope:

Money and all the things it provides can motivate you to give your all as a passionate Venus and focused Vesta synchronizer in your work and financial fields. You will find yourself in a state of flow when you are engaged in a task that excites you. Friendly relationships with colleagues will further enhance your experience. No situation is perfect, but if you make the most of what you have to work with, it could amount to a great day. A Sun-Chiron trine can bring healing to an important relationship. If you’ve had an argument with someone you care about, it’s the perfect day to forgive and forget. If fixing this relationship isn’t in the cards, accept the loss and move on.

CANCER HOROSCOPE TODAY FRIDAY 8 DECEMBER 2023

Cancer horoscope of the day:

A Sun-Chiron alignment that energizes your houses of work and status makes it an excellent day to correct a misstep and, in turn, repair your reputation. Take back the power when you are responsible for your actions and do what you can to make things right. Don’t let perfection be the enemy of good. Even a small step in the right direction can get you on the right path. People tend to be quite forgiving when you admit that you didn’t handle things the right way. As Venus syncs up with Vesta in your sign, self-love will be the order of the day. You will have fun exploring your interests and revealing your skills. Hobbies and personal projects can be rewarding.

