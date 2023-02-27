Horoscope today Monday 27 February 2023: today’s astrological forecasts sign by sign

Horoscope forecasts for today Monday 27 February 2023: let’s listen to the advice of the zodiac signs to better face the day

ARIES HOROSCOPE FOR TODAY MONDAY 27 FEBRUARY 2023

Aries daily horoscope:

You may doubt yourself and your ideas with the first quarter moon in fickle Gemini and your mental realm. Don’t put your head in the sand. Discuss your thoughts with the people around you and find out what you need to know. The emotional Pisces Sun in your subconscious realm contrasted with resentful Eris in your sign can reveal a hidden discontent. When you think about it, there is always something that can make your underwear turn. However, indulging our negative emotions is a choice. Acknowledge your feelings and determine if there is anything you can or should do to address how you are feeling. Take action if necessary, or leave it alone and move on.

TAURUS HOROSCOPE FOR TODAY MONDAY 27 FEBRUARY 2023

Taurus daily horoscope:

The first quarter moon in mutable Gemini and your resource zone could reveal a hitch in a long-term plan. Take a moment to review the financial impact of your scheme. Does it add up? Or do you need to adapt it to make it workable? Instead of struggling to figure it out, put it on the back burner for now. As your ruler, Venus, merges with dedicated Vesta in your retirement home, you’re encouraged to make time for spiritual replenishment. Contemplative practices such as meditation and prayer can be immensely healing. Taking care of your spirit is an essential and often overlooked component of self-care, so why not make it a priority?

GEMINI TODAY’S HOROSCOPE MONDAY 27 FEBRUARY 2023

Gemini daily horoscope:

The first quarter moon in your sign can make you question your ability to achieve a professional goal. Do you have what it takes to achieve whatever it is you want to do? It’s natural to feel doubtful when your abilities are tested. Consider where you might need to make changes, and be prepared to persevere with your plan. As devoted Vesta blends with loving Venus in your social sector, you are inspired to build a sense of community and strengthen bonds in your circle. It’s a noble pursuit, but don’t lose sight of your personal priorities as you realize your vision. Establishing a healthy balance between yourself and other people is critical to your happiness and success.

CANCER HOROSCOPE TODAY MONDAY 27 FEBRUARY 2023

Cancer daily horoscope :

The first quarter moon in fickle Gemini and your subconscious realm can stir up anxiety about an adventure or grand plan. You might wonder if you’ve set your sights on something that’s going to prove impossible to accomplish. Don’t dissuade yourself before you even start. Review your idea and determine if anything needs to be changed. As the sensitive Pisces Sun clashes with disgruntled Eris in your reputation zone, sticking up for yourself could get you labeled a troublemaker. A legitimate complaint should not be ignored. However, it’s smart to choose your moment carefully and be mindful of how you express yourself. Act as if the world is watching.

Subscribe to the newsletter

