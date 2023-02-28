Horoscope today Tuesday 28 February 2023: today’s astrological forecasts sign by sign

You might be sending out serious bridal vibes as commitment-seeking Juno blends with the wrath of Eris in your sign. As a couple or single, you will go to extremes to get the love you believe you deserve. Watch out, ram. A sense of entitlement can alienate the very person whose devotion you hope to inspire. err on the side of caution and turn it down a notch or two. Doing less will say more. You’ll find all sorts of reasons to justify your behavior as the Moon Gemini in your mental realm syncs up with intelligent Mercury, but you’re just kidding yourself. Their guidance can save the day!

The first quarter moon in mutable Gemini and your resource zone could reveal a hitch in a long-term plan. Take a moment to review the financial impact of your scheme. Does it add up? Or do you need to adapt it to make it workable? Instead of struggling to figure it out, put it on the back burner for now. As your ruler, Venus, merges with dedicated Vesta in your retirement home, you’re encouraged to make time for spiritual replenishment. Contemplative practices such as meditation and prayer can be immensely healing. Taking care of your spirit is an essential and often overlooked component of self-care, so why not make it a priority?

You’ll be giving off serious prima donna vibes as jealous Juno blends with furious Eris in your social sector. Why go along with the group when you deserve to be the star of the show? If friends and acquaintances don’t succumb to your charms and offer you the flattery you crave, there will be a price to pay. No matter how fabulous you are, having an attitude isn’t going to win people over. You may find yourself blocked from the outside looking in if you take outrageous behavior too far. What’s up, Gemini? Are you envious of the attention a friend is getting? Or are you lusting after someone else’s partner?

When Juno meets Eris in impetuous Aries and your public sector, you will want the world to know that you are worthy of love. You could throw an epic tantrum if you don’t get the recognition you think you deserve. It’s not just about romance — you may also get frustrated if your boss or other influential figure doesn’t recognize your achievements and commitment to your career. A public display of anger can damage your reputation, so it’s best to work through your grievances behind closed doors. There’s probably a lot more going on than you think.

