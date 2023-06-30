Today’s horoscope June 30, 2023 sign by sign – Affaritaliani.it

Horoscope today Friday 30 June 2023: today’s astrological forecasts sign by sign

Horoscope forecasts for today Friday 30 June 2023: let’s listen to the advice of the zodiac signs to better face the day

A conversation with an older relative or chosen family member can be immensely reassuring as thoughtful Mercury and sensitive Saturn align. It may be helpful to consult a wise person you can trust. Their guidance can help you leverage your strengths and resourcefulness. On a different note, this is an excellent time to map out a strategy for a home or family project. While Neptune is retrograde in Pisces and the realm of the unconscious through December 6, dreams will be intense and spiritual and metaphysical pursuits will be supercharged. You will benefit more from deepening your current practices rather than branching out into new realms. There is a lot to unpack.

A conversation with a wise friend can put things into perspective as expressive Mercury syncs up with authoritative Saturn. It might be helpful to connect with someone who has gone through what you are going through and lived through to tell the story. You will find it easier to believe someone speaking from experience than someone offering hypothetical advice. Bypass the novice and go straight for an expert. With Neptune retrograde in your community zone through December 6, you’re encouraged to cultivate more meaningful connections. You may find that some people aren’t who you thought they were, prompting you to reevaluate those relationships.

A conversation with an expert can put you on the right track with a business or money issue. Wheel-dealer Mercury in your money zone trumps authoritative Saturn, encouraging you to turn to the most knowledgeable person you know for advice. If you can’t contact them directly, you can still learn a lot by watching their moves. A major player is worth keeping an eye on. With Neptune retrograde through December 6, you may question your role in society and whether your image reflects how you want to be perceived. Image is important, but don’t let substance take a back seat to style.

You’ll be more studious than usual as intellectual Mercury entrenches authoritative Saturn. This is the perfect day to read books and improve your knowledge. You will also make an excellent teacher or mentor, so don’t be shy about sharing your wisdom. With Neptune retrograde in your house of higher consciousness through December 6, you’re encouraged to dive deeper into spiritual and metaphysical studies. Your wisdom will blossom when you double what you know. Some people may become disillusioned with religion, government, or academia and start questioning their relevance. You might even question your relationship with a teacher or mentor.

