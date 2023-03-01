Horoscope today Wednesday 1 March 2023: today’s astrological forecasts sign by sign

Horoscope forecasts for today Wednesday 1 March 2023: let’s listen to the advice of the zodiac signs to better face the day

ARIES HOROSCOPE FOR TODAY WEDNESDAY 1 MARCH 2023

Oh, lucky day! Venus meets auspicious Jupiter in your sign every 12 years (or so), which amplifies your powers of attraction and brings love, wisdom, adventure, and a huge amount of luck your way. People want to bask in your glow when you shine so brightly. Look for generous admirers who want to contribute to your happiness and success. Your vibe is intensely hedonistic, so you’ll want to indulge in your favorite pleasures. You won’t say no to your favorite foods, drinks and other pleasures. There may be a price to pay for it tomorrow, but you won’t mind as long as you’re enjoying yourself today. Life is too short to deny yourself the things you love.

TODAY’S TAURUS HOROSCOPE WEDNESDAY 1 MARCH 2023

You may feel extremely hopeful about your romantic or financial prospects, even though there is little evidence to support that hope. As your ruler, Venus, joins auspicious Jupiter in Aries and your esoteric 12th house, you may sense that secret forces are conspiring on your behalf. This lucky lineup only happens every 12 years, so there’s something about the good vibes you get. A dream, insight, or synchronicity can give you something to be excited about. Have the courage to believe that things can go right! You can be a little lazy when the comfort-seeking Moon in Cancer squares Venus and Jupiter, but don’t let inertia stop you from acting on a promising opportunity. Get ready to seize the day!

GEMINI TODAY’S HOROSCOPE WEDNESDAY 1 MARCH 2023

An auspicious meeting of Venus and Jupiter in Aries and your community house makes this one of the luckiest days of the year for meeting new people and expanding your social circle. It’s also a great time to join groups and organizations. Bonds formed today could bring much affection, good luck, and positive energy into your life for years to come. You will be living with energetic and adventurous people who like to try new things. People who enjoy the best that life has to offer will also appeal to you. You become the company you keep, so why not surround yourself with people who live with taste? Get busy making plans for the evening!

CANCER HOROSCOPE FOR TODAY WEDNESDAY 1 MARCH 2023

Venus merges with Jupiter in enterprising Aries and your professional sector, making this one of the most auspicious days of the year for your career. These planets meet in this energy sign about once every 12 years. This is the perfect time to make progress towards a milestone. It’s also a great time to pursue an opportunity that can advance your career. Everyone wants to hitch their wagon to a rising star. Therefore, people (including influential figures) will be more inclined to help you get what you seek. Put yourself out there and dazzle the world with what you can do. People are expected to take notice. It’s not every day that you get the opportunity to shine.

