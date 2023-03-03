Horoscope today Friday 3 March 2023: today’s astrological forecasts sign by sign

Horoscope forecasts for today Friday 3 March 2023: let’s listen to the advice of the zodiac signs to better face the day

ARIES HOROSCOPE FOR TODAY FRIDAY 3 MARCH 2023

Aries daily horoscope:

Love isn’t exactly a walk in the park when first lady Venus merges with wounded healer Chiron in your sign. Because you feel vulnerable, you may take even the most innocent criticism personally and see it as a sign of rejection. If you are aware that you are easily triggered right now, you will hopefully be inspired to avoid a potentially painful situation and stop taking everything to heart. Refreshing your look or doing something that makes you feel good can boost your self-confidence. However, it is unwise to turn to others for validation, especially a partner or person of interest. Your happiness, now and in the future, may depend on your ability to sign yourself.

TAURUS HOROSCOPE FOR TODAY FRIDAY 3 MARCH 2023

Taurus daily horoscope:

Your ruler, Venus, merges with the vulnerable Chiron in your subconscious realm. This could reopen an old wound. Today, you may be keenly aware of past romantic disappointments, heartache, and unrequited love. It is likely that these emotions have been lurking beneath the surface for some time, begging for attention, healing and release. You don’t need to judge yourself if you haven’t passed it yet. What you feel is not right or wrong. Be kind to yourself as you acknowledge the battles you’ve been through and take a step toward closure. Get ready to close the door on the past and face a bright future.

GEMINI TODAY’S HOROSCOPE FRIDAY 3 MARCH 2023

Gemini daily horoscope:

Tension can arise between friends or in a group interaction when gregarious Venus meets wounded Chiron at your community house. A desire for affection and a sense of belonging may not be easily satisfied. As a result, you may feel hurt or rejected. Take a look at the people you invite into your life. Do they treat you with the love and respect you deserve? If not, you may need to adjust your inner circle and make an effort to meet new people. It would be wise to examine your own behavior and determine if you can handle the friendship right.

CANCER HOROSCOPE FOR TODAY FRIDAY 3 MARCH 2023

Cancer daily horoscope :

It will take more than flashy ideas and a pretty face to make the right impression when charming Venus meets fragmented Chiron at the top of your chart. Your public image could take a huge hit if there is no real substance behind what you do. Therefore, you will need to be conscientious about how you present yourself to the world and what you have to offer. If you’re not one to watch, it’s not the end of the world. Sometimes, it’s better to keep your head down than fight for attention. Timing is everything.

