Today’s horoscope May 11, 2023 sign by sign – Affaritaliani.it

Horoscope today Thursday 11 May 2023: today’s astrological forecasts sign by sign

ARIES HOROSCOPE FOR TODAY THURSDAY 11 MAY 2023

Aries daily horoscope:

It’s easy for your family members and roommates to get under your skin while fiery Mars is in your home realm. Because it squares reactive Eris in your sign, you may lose your temper if someone pushes the wrong buttons. Venting pent-up emotions can be incredibly cathartic. However, you may be hurting someone’s feelings if you’re not aware of what you’re saying. If you have a legitimate complaint, wait for things to calm down before addressing the issue. If you’re cranky for no good reason, stop. Don’t let a bad mood turn the mood down.

TAURUS HOROSCOPE FOR TODAY THURSDAY 11 MAY 2023

Taurus daily horoscope:

If you are upset about something, you won’t be able to hide your feelings for a long time. Fiery Mars in your house of communication collides with disgruntled Eris in your subconscious realm, which can unleash buried anger and resentment. Instead of trying to suppress your emotions, you’d better find a gentle way to express what’s on your mind. A raging bull is too hot to handle. Speaking up now will mitigate the damage that is likely to happen when you let resentment build up. There’s no going back once your words are out there, so choose your moment and your words carefully.

GEMINI TODAY’S HOROSCOPE THURSDAY 11 MAY 2023

Gemini daily horoscope:

An issue with money or property can spark anger and prompt a hostile move as fiery Mars in your house of possessions clashes with title Eris. You may lash out if you are treated unfairly or denied access to an opportunity. Your actions can have unforeseen consequences with this angular alignment in play. Hit pause and take no action until you get the facts and figures straight. Running blindly could put an important relationship at risk. Add a tense Venus-Uranus alignment to the mix and you’re prone to suddenly flying out of control over love or money.

CANCER HOROSCOPE TODAY THURSDAY 11 MAY 2023

Cancer daily horoscope :

You are more assertive than usual while warrior Mars is in your sign. While facing the combative Eris in your public sector, some may consider you aggressive. If something or someone is bothering you, you won’t sit around and get it. If you’re not careful, you could cause a scene. Losing your temper can make you seem hotheaded and give people the wrong impression. Keep your emotions in check and consider the consequences of being reactive. Some Cancers might have to deal with an angry boss or parent. Dealing with authority figures can be tricky. It’s smart to know when to back off.

