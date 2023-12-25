Today’s investment outlook: The number of newly approved domestic online game versions exceeded 100 in December, and the field of synthetic biology ushered in new breakthroughs

Stocks Fall as Market Reacts to End of 2023

Last Friday, A-shares took a hit after experiencing a rise in the morning. The Shanghai stock index experienced a decrease in late trading, closing at 2914.78 points, a 0.13% decrease. The Shenzhen Component Index and the ChiNext Index also saw losses, falling 0.39% to 9221.31 points and 0.37% to 1825.84 points, respectively. Despite this, the Beijing Composite 50 Index and Shanghai Composite 50 Index rose 1% and 0.4%, respectively.

CICC has indicated that looking at the year-to-date index performance, there has been a rise in performance, followed by a decline near the end of the year. There are only 5 trading days left in 2023 and the market’s overall performance seems sluggish. The recently held Central Economic Work Conference pointed out that there are weak social expectations and further economic recovery will require overcoming some difficulties and challenges. However, CICC claims that asset prices may be implying overly pessimistic expectations and that the market may see a rebound in A-shares soon.

Analysts have also given insight into investment opportunities such as the increased approval of domestic online game licenses, the improved 5G construction, and the prospects of the domestic large aircraft industry.

In particular, it was reported that the State Press and Publication Administration approved 105 domestic game version numbers, signaling strong support for the gaming industry. The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has also reported a growth in telecommunications business revenue alongside the acceleration of new infrastructure such as 5G and the Internet of Things. In addition, Air China plans to raise $6 billion yuan for the introduction of 17 aircraft models, with a focus on C919 and ARJ21. Analysts recommend investing in areas related to the aviation industry to capitalize on this development.

Other market-moving news includes new technological breakthroughs in synthetic biology and the announcement of the second batch of projects for the issuance of additional treasury bonds in 2023.

This information is provided by the Securities Times and is not intended to be taken as substantive investment advice. The public is encouraged to stay informed on market trends and policy information.

