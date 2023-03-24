Sales are back on the price lists for a troubled day. Piazza Affari closes heavily down and drops 2.23% to 25,892. The collapse of Deutsche Bank which affected the European stock exchanges and fears of systemic risk after the cases of US banks 2 and Credit Suisse weighed on the day. Heavy closure, however, for all the European Stock Exchanges, once again sent to the carpet by worries for the stability of a banking sector subject to a growing crisis of confidence. Paris finished trading down 1.74%, Frankfurt down 1.66% and London down 1.26% with banks once again falling into the eye of the storm amid concerns it has been victim Deutsche Bank.

The main squares were off to a bad start right away. Shortly after 11.30, Milan was already losing a thunderous 2.50% followed by Frankfurt (-2.20%) and Paris (-2.10%). Banks are being targeted again with the Stoxx European sector index falling by almost -4%. German institutions are under attack this time: Deutsche Bank collapses by 14% on the Frankfurt stock exchange, while CDS costs leap forward to insure against the risk of default. Its rival Commerzbank was also in decline, falling by 9% while in Zurich UBS dropped by around 5%. At Piazza Affari Intesa Sanpaolo dropped about 4% while Unicredit was down by almost 5%. At the same time, the Btp/Bund spread fell back to 192 basis points while the 10-year yield fell to its lowest level in the last two months, below the 4% level.

In the afternoon, the stock market continued to be weak, weighed down by the performance of bank stocks after the problems experienced by the main German bank and investors’ fears for the stability of the system. The Ftse Mib index marks -1.95% at 25,966 points. Piazza Affari had reduced the decline slightly after reaching lows of around -2.9%, but continued at the same pace as the other European stock exchanges, all negative. Among the banks, Intesa drops 2%, Unicredit up -3.8%, Bpm and Bper down 4.4%, Mediobanca holds on -0.7%. The other financials were also negative. Among the blue chips Tim loses 2.7%, Stm 3.1%, Saipem and Tenaris still down. Bad Nexi on -3.3%, Iveco -4.3%. Rises for Diasorin (+3.5%) and Campari.

The fear is that among operators the fear of the stability of the banking system is creeping in again. Meanwhile, Deutsche Bank today said it would redeem $1.5 billion of Tier 2 bonds maturing in 2028. The bank had already issued similar new bonds in February, intended to replace the ones it is now redeeming.

Spread ed euro

Spread between Btp and Bund down to 189 points, after reaching 192.5 points, compared to 186 at yesterday’s close. The yield on the Italian 10-year bond, on the other hand, falls below 4% and stands at 3.992%. Euro down against the dollar. The single currency changes hands at 1.0751 dollars (-0.71%). The greenback lost ground against the yen at 130.42 (-0.29%). Euro/yen at 140.15 (-1.06%).

Central Banks

Uncertainty about the future interest rate policy of the main central banks is weighing on the market. In light of the recent turmoil in the banking sector, some investors had hoped that the US Federal Reserve would pause on interest rates. On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve raised its key rate by a quarter of a percentage point, bringing it to the new range between 4.75 and 5.0%. Investors are still undecided about the conclusions to draw.

“The Fed’s decision this week to raise US rates by 25 basis points, taking liquidity effective rates to 4.85%, was seen in a dovish perspective, in the hope that the rate cycle may be here soon. at peak – explains Mark Dowding, BlueBay CIO, RBC BlueBay AM -. Ultimately, a lot will depend on the growth and inflation data coming in the next couple of months. However, it is difficult to argue that a subsequent hike of 25 basis points in early May could be the last hike of the cycle.

The system

«In our opinion, the solidity of the banking system is not in question in Europe, the legislation on capital requirements applies to all institutions regardless of their size and the impact of the rise in interest rates, which leads to a decline in the value of the bonds banks have in their stomachs, it is accounted for in the balance sheets at market prices – says Paolo Mauri Brusa, manager of the Multi Asset Italia team of GAM (Italia) SGR -. The case of Credit Suisse is certainly isolated, the crisis comes from afar and is certainly not linked to restrictive monetary policies but to wrong management choices. The situation is different in the United States, however. The problem that has affected SVB could spread to other regional banks, so the Fed and major banks (such as JP Morgan) have rushed to provide support to those in difficulty. We are therefore in a delicate phase, where new reverses cannot be excluded. At the same time, however, it is in times like this that excellent investment opportunities can be found. We believe that the European banking sector, financially solid and with a robust earnings dynamics not seen in years, remains of great interest in both the equity and bond sectors ».

The German Chancellor

In Brussels, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also spoke on the subject of German banks, explaining that “Deutsche Bank has modernized its operating system, there is no reason to be worried”. And he added: «We are in a position that allows us to say that the euro area banking system is robust and stable».

Lagarde reassures

During the Eurosummit, the leaders of the eurozone asked and obtained reassurances from the president of the ECB Christine Lagarde on the soundness of the banks in the eurozone, especially with respect to the possible impact of the crisis of Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse. After the presentation of the latest decisions on monetary policy, sources familiar with the proceedings explained, for about an hour and a half Lagarde answered questions from the twenty heads of state and government on a possible systemic risk triggered by the events related to Svb and Credit Switzerland.

Meloni: “from Lagarde and Donohoe awareness that the system is solid”

“It seems to me that from President Lagarde’s report, from President Donohoe’s report, and from the contributions of the leaders of the union, there is an awareness of a system that in any case is a system whose fundamentals are solid”. So on the situation of the banking system the premier Giorgia Meloni, at the end of the European Council, in Brussels. «So we certainly need to monitor, we need to implement, for example the banking union, the union of capitals, there is a job that needs to be done, governance. However – you pointed out – not because in the last few days we believe that the picture can be changed, but simply because the system needs elements that are missing for its full strength and impact capacity. But it doesn’t seem to me that there is particular concern for a system whose fundamentals are objectively stable and solid».