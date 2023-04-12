Asian stock exchanges in no particular order

Asian stocks continue in random order, in a climate of caution in view of the key data on US inflation that will be released during the day. There is also anticipation for the minutes of the last Fed meeting, arriving in the evening. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index dropped 0.68% due to the heavy losses of Tencent (-4%), which dragged down other technology stocks, with the majors Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and Baidu Inc losing the 2% each. The Shanghai Composite Index gains 0.42%, while the Shenzhen Composite Index of China‘s second largest stock exchange is up 0.36%. Seoul’s Kospi reverses course and rises by 0.10%. In Tokyo, the Nikkei index rose by 0.59%, driven by the optimism aroused by the statements of billionaire Warren Buffett who spoke of new investments in the country.