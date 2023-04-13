MILANO – A cautious start for the European Stock Exchanges, with traders wondering about the next moves of the central banks. Yesterday the slowdown in US inflation (although still robust in the underlying component) gave the markets hope, but the Fed quickly cooled enthusiasm. The minutes of the last meeting of the US central bank revealed fears of a mild recession linked to the banking crises. Today the release of a new data on prices, calculated on household spending and held in high regard by Fedcould provide further indications to market operators, together with the weekly update of the new US subsidies.

Weak session in Asia, although supported by the excellent data coming from Chinese exports, on the first rise after six months of declines. TO Tokyothe Nikkei closed up +0.26%.