MILANO – The European stock markets start with a cautious rise in the last session of the week. While the uncertainties regarding the next moves of the central banks and the possible risks of recession remain in the background, the focus of the markets shifts to the start of the US quarterly season. Some of the major US banks are expected to meet today’s accounts. JpMorgan, Citigroup and Wells Fargo. Again from the USA, operators are awaiting indications from the update on retail sales, a possible thermometer of the state of health of the US economy.
A positive sign also in Asia, where there was also the decision of the central bank of Singapore to pause monetary tightening to avoid an excessive slowdown in growth, on the basis of what has already been done by other economies such as India, South Korea, Canada and Australia. In Tokyo, the Nikkei finished the session up 1.2%.
Positive start for the European Stock Exchanges
European stocks start higher in the last session of the week, extending the global equity rally triggered by signs of cooling inflation in the US, which have strengthened expectations that the Fed is nearing the end of its tightening cycle. In the first trading in London, the FTSE 100 index rose by 0.15% to 7,854.84 points, in Frankfurt the Dax advanced by 0.29% to 15,775.25 points and in Paris the Cac40 by 0.24% to 7,498. 96 points. In Piazza Affari, the Ftse Mib index gains 0.44% to 27,747.68 points.
Inflation slows down again in France
In France, consumer prices grew by 5.7% in March, after +6.3% in February. The decline in inflation is due to a slowdown in energy prices. The prices of manufactured goods and services increased year-on-year at a pace close to that of the previous month. Food and tobacco prices have accelerated. The consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.9% on a month, after 1.0% in February
Singapore pauses on monetary policy tightening
Singapore’s central bank left its monetary policy stance unchanged, reflecting the city-state’s concerns about growth prospects and surprising economists who were expecting another tightening. The ad, he explains Reuters, came as Singapore’s economic growth in the first quarter fell short of expectations. It was the first time that the Monetary Authority of Singapore had left policy unchanged since April 2021. As of October 2021, the Authority had tightened monetary policy five times in a row, including the two tightening measures outside last year’s cycle, in January and in July. Singapore joins economies such as Australia, India, South Korea and Canada in recently pausing campaigns to tighten monetary policy as fresh concerns over global growth overshadow fears due to the persistence of high inflation. The Authority said in a statement that its previous tightening measures “are still acting on the economy and should further dampen inflation”.
Slightly moved spread
The spread between Btp and Bund opens slightly moved at 185 points, compared to 184 points at yesterday’s closing. The Italian 10-year yield is stable at 4.21%