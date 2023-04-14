MILANO – The European stock markets start with a cautious rise in the last session of the week. While the uncertainties regarding the next moves of the central banks and the possible risks of recession remain in the background, the focus of the markets shifts to the start of the US quarterly season. Some of the major US banks are expected to meet today’s accounts. JpMorgan, Citigroup and Wells Fargo. Again from the USA, operators are awaiting indications from the update on retail sales, a possible thermometer of the state of health of the US economy.

A positive sign also in Asia, where there was also the decision of the central bank of Singapore to pause monetary tightening to avoid an excessive slowdown in growth, on the basis of what has already been done by other economies such as India, South Korea, Canada and Australia. In Tokyo, the Nikkei finished the session up 1.2%.