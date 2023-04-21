Today’s Stock Exchanges, April 21st. Weak EU price lists, Juventus title rises after Coni’s decision

MILANO – A slow start for the European stock exchanges with the attention of the markets this morning focused on the SMEs of European countries. In France, the services index rose in April, while manufacturing fell. Expected in the morning the German data and that relating to the Eurozone. In Piazza Affari, the rise in the Juventus share was recorded, after the favorable decision by Coni which brought the team back to the Champions League zone, pending the re-determination of any penalty against the team.
Cautious indices in Asia, with Tokyo closing at -0.33%, awaiting the Bank of Japan’s monetary policy decisions next week.
Germany manufacturing PMI drops
Manufacturing activity falls in Germany to its lowest level in 35 months, while the services sector rises to the top for a year. The Flash PMI Hcob manufacturing index fell to 44.0 in April, from 44.7 in March. The data is also lower than the expectations that bet on a rise to 45.7. The services sector, on the other hand, continues to grow: the index reaches 55.7 (from 53.7 previously) and against expectations for a drop to 53.3. The composite index stood at 53.9 (a 12-month high) from 52.6 the previous year and against expectations for 52.7.
European stock exchanges open sluggishly
European stocks open sluggishly as investors focus on central banks’ next moves on rate hikes. In the background are geopolitical tensions while the results of the quarterly reports continue. In the evening, the opinion of the rating agency S&P on some countries will arrive. Down Paris (-0.17%), London (-0.12%) and Frankfurt (-0.08%).
France, PMI services rises to 11-month highs. Manufacturing down
The French economy recorded its strongest expansion in nearly a year in April, driven by a renewed recovery in activity in the services sector. The Flash PMI HCOB composite index of overall activity in France climbed back to 53.8 in April (52.7 in March), an 11-month high. The Flash Hcob PMI index for services activity climbed to 56.3 from 53.9 in March, an 11-month high. The Flash Hcob PMI manufacturing production index fell to 41.9 in April from 46.8 in March, to a 35-month low. France’s PMI Flash HCOB manufacturing index fell to 45.5 in April from 47.3 in March, a 35-month low.