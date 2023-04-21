Today’s Stock Exchanges, April 21st. Weak EU price lists, Juventus title rises after Coni’s decision

MILANO – A slow start for the European stock exchanges with the attention of the markets this morning focused on the SMEs of European countries. In France, the services index rose in April, while manufacturing fell. Expected in the morning the German data and that relating to the Eurozone. In Piazza Affari, the rise in the Juventus share was recorded, after the favorable decision by Coni which brought the team back to the Champions League zone, pending the re-determination of any penalty against the team.

Cautious indices in Asia, with Tokyo closing at -0.33%, awaiting the Bank of Japan’s monetary policy decisions next week.