Today’s Stock Exchanges, April 24th. EU price lists down, spotlight on macro and quarterly tech data

MILANO – European stock markets start down. The markets’ attention is focused on a series of macroeconomic data arriving this week, starting with the update on US GDP in the first quarter and the US core PCE index for March, the reference data used by the Fed to monitor prices . Important week also on the quarterly front, with the accounts of giants such as Alphabet, Amazon e Microsoft.

Seat up slightly in Asia on the heels of a strong close on Wall Street on Friday. In Tokyo, the NIkkei finished the session gaining 0.1%.