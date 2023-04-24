Home » Today’s Stock Exchanges, April 24th. EU price lists down, spotlight on macro and quarterly tech data
Business

Today’s Stock Exchanges, April 24th. EU price lists down, spotlight on macro and quarterly tech data

by admin
Today’s Stock Exchanges, April 24th. EU price lists down, spotlight on macro and quarterly tech data

MILANO – European stock markets start down. The markets’ attention is focused on a series of macroeconomic data arriving this week, starting with the update on US GDP in the first quarter and the US core PCE index for March, the reference data used by the Fed to monitor prices . Important week also on the quarterly front, with the accounts of giants such as Alphabet, Amazon e Microsoft.

Seat up slightly in Asia on the heels of a strong close on Wall Street on Friday. In Tokyo, the NIkkei finished the session gaining 0.1%.

European stock markets start down

The main European stock exchanges open the session down. In the first few minutes of trading, Piazza Affari recorded -1.37% to 27,370 points, Frankfurt dropped 0.12%, Paris started trading at -0.25% and London -0.45%. On the Asian market, the Nikkei 225 finished trading in Toko, gaining 0.10% to 28,593 points.

Euro little moved at the start

The euro moved little at the start of the day. The single currency trades at 1.0980 dollars, with a minimum change of -0.05%. The exchange rate with the yen was 148.48 also in this case with an almost imperceptible change of +0.05%.

Tokyo closes at +0.1%

Tokyo stocks finished slightly higher on Wall Street’s modest gains last week as investors await quarterly data from Japan and the US. The Nikkei 225 index finished up 0.10% to 28,593.52 points, while the broader Topix index rose 0.11% to 2,037.34.

See also  Di Battista returns to politics with "Schierarsi", sons of a minor Grillo

You may also like

New Migros boss will not join Denner’s board...

Alphabet (Google): CEO Pichai compensation over $200 million...

Widespread carelessness in the markets

El.En: from the USA to the Far East,...

When is there only a minor instruction error?

Gas, price below 40 euros per MWh: never...

So your patients can go on holiday with...

Kiev’s military intelligence expects Ukraine to win by...

Resolution 6 of 02/27/2023 – Authorization to sell...

Swiss wage index: Inflation will wipe out wage...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy