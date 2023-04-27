Home » Today’s Stock Exchanges, April 27th. Meta better than expected, but the price lists remain weak
EU stock markets down, St bad after the accounts

European stock exchanges start down again. The expectation for next week’s moves by the fed and ecb, the quarterly season and the expectation for the afternoon data on american gdp for the first quarter (preliminary) encouraging a cautious attitude. Especially since the indices of the old continent all boast substantial increases since the beginning of the year. At first, Paris lost 0.24%, Madrid 0.6%, Amsterdam 0.34% and Frankfurt 0.38%. London loses 0.1%. In Milan, the ftse mib, after a stable start, turned downwards (-0.26%). The spread is stable around 187 points.

Stocks lost more than 2% in the trading place, despite the company announcing quarterly results above expectations, with a net profit of 1.044 billion dollars, 1.10 dollars per share, up 39.8% compared to the same period of the previous year. Tenaris, after a weak start, reached yesterday’s levels: the company announced that it closed the January-March period with a net profit higher than forecasts, flying by 124% to 1.129 billion dollars.

The banks are contrasted with mps which drops by 1.87% and unicredit which gains 0.87%. The latter this morning announced the full early repayment of the AT1 bonds for 1.25 billion euro. Stellantis filed by 0.2%, after news of probable personnel cuts in the usa.

On the foreign exchange market, the euro is worth 1.1046 dollars (yesterday at 1.1047) and 147.73 yen (from 147.61), while the dollar/yen ratio is at 133.73 (133.60). Natural gas remains below 40 euros per megawatt hour: it is down fractionally by 0.1% to 38.5 euros per megawatt hour in the May contract on the Amsterdam TTF. Finally, the value of crude oil rises: the June wti trades at 77.6 dollars a barrel (+0.4%).

