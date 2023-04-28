Today’s Stock Exchanges, April 28th. Positive EU price lists, spotlight on European GDP. Gas has remained at its lowest level since June 2021

MILANO – The European Stock Exchanges are off to a positive start with the spotlights on European GDP. In France there was a growth of 0.2%, the data released by theState relating to Italy. In Asia, Tokyo instead closed sharply higher (+ 1.4%) after the governor of the Bank of Japan Kazuo Ueda decided to leave the strongly expansive policy unchanged in the first meeting under his leadership.

The price of the gasat its lowest since June 2021. In the morning at the TFF in Amsterdam, the European reference hub, contracts are traded at 38.64 dollars, down by more than 1%.