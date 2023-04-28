Home » Today’s Stock Exchanges, April 28th. Positive EU price lists, spotlight on European GDP. Gas has remained at its lowest level since June 2021
Today's Stock Exchanges, April 28th. Positive EU price lists, spotlight on European GDP. Gas has remained at its lowest level since June 2021

Today’s Stock Exchanges, April 28th. Positive EU price lists, spotlight on European GDP. Gas has remained at its lowest level since June 2021

MILANO – The European Stock Exchanges are off to a positive start with the spotlights on European GDP. In France there was a growth of 0.2%, the data released by theState relating to Italy. In Asia, Tokyo instead closed sharply higher (+ 1.4%) after the governor of the Bank of Japan Kazuo Ueda decided to leave the strongly expansive policy unchanged in the first meeting under his leadership.

The price of the gasat its lowest since June 2021. In the morning at the TFF in Amsterdam, the European reference hub, contracts are traded at 38.64 dollars, down by more than 1%.

Piazza Affari falls slightly

Piazza Affari turns negative less than an hour after the start of trading. The Ftse Mib index marks -0.37% at 27,057.55 points.

France, inflation rises to 5.9%

In April in France, inflation at first reading rose to 5.9% per annum, compared to the final March figure of 5.7%. This was announced by the French statistics office. The rise in inflation comes from an acceleration in energy and services prices. Conversely, food prices have slowed down.

Europe opens positively

The European stock exchanges start the session in positive territory, following the Asian markets and Wall Street. Investors’ attention is focused on GDP and inflation data in the main countries of the Old Continent. A series of data that will be evaluated by the ECB for the next decisions on monetary policy. Start up for Frankfurt (+0.53%), Paris (+0.2%) and London (+0.19%).

French GDP grows by 0.2%

The French GDP grew by 0.2% in the first quarter of the year, more than the expectations which indicated a growth of 0.1%. This is what emerges from the French National Institute of Statistics (Insee). According to estimates, industrial production and exports have an impact.

