Today’s Stock Exchanges, August 11th. Declining EU price lists, Tim runs to Piazza Affari

MILANO – A downward start for the European stock exchanges in the last session of the week. In evidence, in Piazza Affari, there is Tim in the aftermath of the agreement between Mef and Kkr on public entry into Netco with a 20% share. Down session for the Asian stock exchanges with fears about Chinese growth still in the background and with Tokyl which was closed for holidays.

09:34

Tim runs to Piazza Affari

Tim up in the first trading of the day in Piazza Affari, the day after the Memorandum of understanding between Kkr and the Ministry of Economy and Finance on the net. The stock gains 3.11% to €0.285 per share. The agreement between the Ministry of Economy and Kkr “provides for the formulation of a binding offer which establishes, among other things, the MEF’s entry into Netco in a percentage of up to 20%”.

09:10

European stock markets open higher

The European stock exchanges open the session lower, after two sessions higher with reduced trading volumes. At the start of trading, the Cac 40 index in Paris marks -0.57% with 7,405.64, Piazza Affari in Milan drops 0.46 to 28,397 points, the Dax in Frankfurt drops by 0.43% to 15,954.25. while London’s FTSE 100 dropped 0.53% to 7,580.03. The data on US inflation released yesterday, up but less than expected, and the new data on growth in the United Kingdom still weigh on early trading.

08:45

Downturn for the Asian indices

The Asian stock exchanges, orphaned by Tokyo closed for the day of the mountains, closed the session down while the futures of Wall Street and those of Europe are mixed. Investors’ attention is focused on the trend of economic growth, with signs of a slowdown coming from China. The issue of interest rate hikes is also taking center stage, awaiting the next decisions of the central banks in the autumn.