Today’s Stock Exchanges, August 2nd. Fitch effect on the markets, EU price lists in sharp decline

MILANO – The surprise downgrade by Fitch, which yesterday removed the triple AAA rating from the United States bringing the rating to AA, pushes world markets into the red with European stock exchanges all ending in sharp declines. Asian price lists were also down, with Tokyo leaving a heavy -2.3% on the ground.

18:01

European stock exchanges close sharply down

European stock exchanges close at a loss. The selling was triggered by Fitch’s US credit rating downgrade, which also hurt Wall Street, despite good US labor market data. The Frankfurt Dax index drops 1.35% to 16,021.25 points, the London FTSE index loses 1.37% to 7,561.23 points, the Paris Cac index falls by 1.26 % to 7,312.84 points. The worst list is the Spanish one which leaves 1.81% on the ground. Finally, Milan marks -1.30%.

17:40

Banco Bpm, record profit and targets rise

Banco Bpm closed the first half of the year with a profit of 624 million euros, up 77.9% on the same period of 2022. The result, higher than analysts’ expectations, represents the “best half-year ever”. explains the bank in a note. Banco Bpm can thus revise the 2023 profit target, raised above 1.2 billion euro, equal to at least 0.8 euro per share compared to the previous guidance of 0.75 euro and further up to 0.9 euro in 2024. The new business plan will update the shareholders’ remuneration targets “reflecting the positive results achieved in terms of profitability and organic capital creation”.

15:45

Wall Street down at startup

The New York Stock Exchange opened lower following Fitch’s US credit rating downgrade, giving it a chance to catch its breath after several weeks of euphoria.

In early trading, the Dow Jones fell 0.44%, the Nasdaq index fell 1.26% and the broader S&P 500 index fell 0.86%.

09:55

Opening in red for European stock exchanges

European stock markets open with losses of around 1%, in the wake of Fitch’s downgrade of US debt. At the start of negotiations, Frankfurt is the worst place with the Dax index which scores -1.25% at 16,029.25 points, followed by the Ftse Mib of Milan at -1.11% with 29,023.97 points, then the Cac 40 of Paris at -0.98% with 7,333.63 points and the FTSE 100 of London at -0.90% with 7,597.46 points.

09:30

Oil on the rise

Oil prices on the rise at the start of the day with WTI crude oil returning above 82 dollars to 82.23 dollars a barrel. The increase is 1.06%. Brent also rose, gaining 0.99% to 85.75 dollars a barrel. To affect the US data on a sharp drop in inventories.

08:55

Asian stock exchanges are bad

Stock exchanges of Asia and the Pacific in red. Down Tokyo which held back by technology, leaves 2.3% on the ground.

Hong Kong is also doing badly (-2.35%) with trade in progress. The decline in Shanghai (-1%) and Shenzhen (-0.4%) was more contained.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

