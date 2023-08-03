Home » Today’s Stock Exchanges, August 3rd. Declining EU price lists, spotlight on macro and quarterly data
Today’s Stock Exchanges, August 3rd. Declining EU price lists, spotlight on macro and quarterly data

MILANO – European stock markets remain down in the aftermath of a day all in decline due to Fitch’s surprise downgrade on US debt. Today the spotlight is on the macro data arriving from Europe and the United States, the Bank of England rate decision and the latest quarterly reports, with Apple and Amazon closing Big Tech’s accounts cycle tonight.

12:58

Italy, PMI services slows down in July

Growth in the tertiary sector continues to contract in July. Italy’s HCOB PMI tertiary activity index, compiled by S&P Global, recorded 51.5 in July compared to 52.2 in June, marking the seventh consecutive month of net increase in activity. However, the increase was modest and the slowest since January. Growth eased to a six-month low due to a general stagnation in sales. Price pressures – it is explained – remained prevalent, while for the first time since April 2021 there was a decline in employment. Confidence about future activity was once again positive, but concerns about rising interest rates and high costs of living meant that optimism faded from the historical trend.(

09:11

European stock markets open lower

European stock exchanges open at a loss. A few minutes after the start of trading, the Dax index of Frankfurt dropped 0.82% to 15,890.25 points, the Cac index of Paris dropped 0.62% to 7,267.47 points, the Ftse index of London 0.79% at 7,502.04 points, the Ibex index of Madrid 0.31% at 9,299.43 points. Milan currently marks -0.75%. In the day’s data, China‘s Caixin services PMI rose more than expected in July and Germany posted a trade surplus of 18.70 billion euros in June 2023.

08:40

Tokyo closes down

Tokyo Stock Exchange ends trading steeply lower for second consecutive day following ratings agency Fitch’s downgrade of US debt rating, with investors anticipating further US interest rate hikes following the most recent indications from the labor market, while on the Japanese bond market, yields on 10-year bonds rise to a 9-year high. At the close of trading, the reference index Nikkei dropped 1.68%, to 32,159.28, with a loss of 548 points. On the currency front, the yen lost ground again against the dollar at 143.50, and slightly above at 157 against the euro.

07:55

China speeds up PMI services

Service sector activity in China grew at a faster pace in July, recovering from the June slowdown to post the seventh consecutive month of expansion. This is what emerges from the PMI services elaborated by Caixin. In July, the index rose to 54.1 from 53.9 in June.

