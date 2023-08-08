Home » Today’s Stock Exchanges, August 8th. The tax on extra profits sinks the banks in Piazza Affari
Business

Today’s Stock Exchanges, August 8th. The tax on extra profits sinks the banks in Piazza Affari

by admin
Today’s Stock Exchanges, August 8th. The tax on extra profits sinks the banks in Piazza Affari

Effect of extra profits, Milan the worst in Europe

Piazza Affari is the worst among the European stock exchanges in the aftermath of the government’s ‘asset decree’ which introduces the tax on bank extra profits. The Ftse Mib index dropped 2.25% to 27,903 points, eating up 27.7 billion in capitalization in a single day, with a loss of 8.9 billion only for listed banks. Frankfurt (-1.03%), Paris (-0.81%), Madrid (-0.89%) and London (-0.5%) are doing much better, even if the domino effect has started on the sector in all of Europe. The US indices were also in the red, with the Dow Jones down by 0.6% and the Nasdaq by 1.11%. On the banking front, Bper (-10.83%), Mps (-9.42%), Banco Bpm (-9.25%), Fineco (-8.62%), Intesa (-8.24%), collapsed Unicredit (-6.48%) and Mediolanum (-5.89%). In the rest of Europe, Commerzbank (-4.06%), Bnp (-3.46%), Santander (-3.04%) and Credit Agricole (-2.95%) should be noted.

See also  "La Piazza" by Affaritaliani.it makes news: summer politics goes to Salento

You may also like

Resolution 22 of 07/25/2023 – Adoption of the...

Interest rates are rising: this means for you

Pop Sondrio, useful record. Pedranzini: “Surprised by the...

Bitcoin Dominance Unveiled

Taxis, flights, bridge over the Strait and fires:...

Uranium, Niger makes the West tremble. This is...

BioNTech Reduces Drug Development Budget as Covid-19 Vaccine...

“Households that would have bought two years ago...

Liguria and Piedmont, scam of second homes. One...

China loses half of its workforce – with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy