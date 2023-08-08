Today’s Stock Exchanges, August 8th. The tax on extra profits sinks the banks in Piazza Affari

Effect of extra profits, Milan the worst in Europe

Piazza Affari is the worst among the European stock exchanges in the aftermath of the government’s ‘asset decree’ which introduces the tax on bank extra profits. The Ftse Mib index dropped 2.25% to 27,903 points, eating up 27.7 billion in capitalization in a single day, with a loss of 8.9 billion only for listed banks. Frankfurt (-1.03%), Paris (-0.81%), Madrid (-0.89%) and London (-0.5%) are doing much better, even if the domino effect has started on the sector in all of Europe. The US indices were also in the red, with the Dow Jones down by 0.6% and the Nasdaq by 1.11%. On the banking front, Bper (-10.83%), Mps (-9.42%), Banco Bpm (-9.25%), Fineco (-8.62%), Intesa (-8.24%), collapsed Unicredit (-6.48%) and Mediolanum (-5.89%). In the rest of Europe, Commerzbank (-4.06%), Bnp (-3.46%), Santander (-3.04%) and Credit Agricole (-2.95%) should be noted.

